Monday's Mets-Dodgers game rained out, to be made up as doubleheader on Tuesday

Monday afternoon's series opener between the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field has been postponed due to rain.

The contest will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon with Game 1 starting at 4:10 p.m. and Game 2 starting 30 mins after the conclusion.

Tylor Megill and Jose Quintana are still set to take the ball for New York in the first two games of this tough three-game set with the high-powered Dodgers.