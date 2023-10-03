After Monday's loss in must-win game vs. Seahawks, Giants look even further away than ever before

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to quarterback Daniel Jones (8) as he comes off the field during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD — The Giants are a bad football team.

Their offensive line has struggling when healthy, and is unplayable in its current state. Their receiving unit lacks any game-changing weapons. Quarterback Daniel Jones has regressed to the player the Giants once wrote off. Their defense wilts when needed most.

Ignorantly cling to one good half against a bad Cardinals team if you so choose, but reality should have set in during Monday’s disastrous 24-3 loss to Seattle.

This team, believed to have turned the corner after such a promising season a year ago, somehow looks further away than ever before.

A New York nightmare.

“Not playing well right now,” head coach Brian Daboll said of his 1-3 team. “Not coaching well right now.”

This was a must-win game. Not because it was the next one, as Daboll likes to say, but because of what awaits the Giants over the next two, after dropping two of their first three.

They travel to Miami to face the Dolphins next week. Then they face the Bills in Buffalo. Those two teams could face each other in the AFC Championship. Hardly the get-right opponents the Giants covet after this horrendous start.

The Seahawks are not the Dolphins, though. They are not the Bills. They’re no pushover, but far from one of the league’s premier teams. They entered Monday 2-1, and they flew across the country to face the Giants, which takes its toll.

You’d assume, knowing that, the Giants would play inspired with their season on the line. You’d see the defense attack and torment Geno Smith with exotic rushes and disguised coverages. Jones would not just return to the form that earned him a $160-million contract extension, but ascend higher thanks to new weapons like Darren Waller and Jalin Hyatt. The Giants would fight, compete and, similar to so many times a year ago, pull it out in the end.

There’s a saying about assuming.

“I don’t really have anything to say,” said Waller, who finished with three catches for 21 yards, but didn’t catch his second pass until the fourth quarter with the game decided. “It’s just not good enough.”

The dance-off Leonard Williams held during team warmups contained more energy than the rest of the game. The Giants were out-played, out-classed and out-coached. Seattle dominated them on all sides of the ball. The defense again couldn’t tackle nor make any semblance of a game-changing play. The line allowed a team-record 11 sacks. Jones compounded all issues with the worst game of his season — 27-of-34 passing for 203 yards with zero touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble.

His fumble set up the Seahawks first touchdown (a pass from Smith to D.K. Metcalf). His interception ended the game. After Seattle missed a field goal, the Giants had a chance to cut the lead to one possession. Jones drove the Giants to the Seahawks five yard line. He then threw a pass behind Parris Campbell that picked it off and returned in 97-yards for a touchdown.

“I just felt like the coverage was soft, trying to find someone in the zone and yeah, obviously, terrible decision and awful mistake,” said Jones, who is tied for the league lead with six interceptions this year. “I can’t afford to do that.

“I didn’t play well enough. It was unacceptable and I let the team down, so I’ve got to fix it. I’ve got to work hard to get it right and I’m going to do that.”

What the Giants did in Arizona two weeks ago was nothing short of remarkable. They fell behind by 21 points and they came back and won. But that second half doesn’t erase the three quarters the Giants spent showing the entire football world who they truly are.

They lost to the Cowboys by 40 on opening night. They lost to the 49ers by 18 last week. Now this 21-point thumping by the Seahawks which at no point ever felt that close.

An even more damning number: In the three games the Giants didn’t play the Cardinals their offense is averaging five points per game.

Five. A game.

This team isn’t a mess — it’s broken. If they can’t find a way to pull out at least one of their next two against Miami or Buffalo, this season will be over well before Thanksgiving. Just three teams in NFL history have ever made the playoffs after starting 1-5. Nothing the Giants have done the first month of the season indicates they’d be the fourth.

“It can definitely go sideways,” safety Xavier McKinney said of the Giants' start. “I’ve been a part of a team where it has gone sideways. I do understand this league is tough and you have to be able to respond quickly or it can go south.

“Like I’ve said from the beginning I believe in the guys that we have in this locker room. I believe in the coaches that we have. At the end of the day we have to play better.”

The Giants might very well be a product of expectations out of their control. When ownership fired Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge after the 2021 season, a years (plural)-long rebuild figured to begin. Bad contracts, few playmakers and less quality depth polluted this roster, rendering it one of the league’s worst. A return to glory would take time.

Then came Year 1. The Giants, under GM Joe Schoen and Daboll, managed to win nine games. They stunned the Vikings in the playoffs. The roster still wasn’t any good. Good coaching, a cakewalk schedule and a few lucky breaks got them there. Good for them, but it provided a false sense of security at just how far along the Giants were.

Most teams that win a playoff game are expected to compete for a Lombardi Trophy the next season. The Giants, while better after another offseason of talent acquisition, were still no better than third in their own division, returning to the postseason an accomplishment in and of itself.

And that was if the magic from last year carried over, it very clearly has not. The lucky bounces are kicking the other way, the Giants flaws exposed each week. There’s no simple fix because one thing isn’t hamstringing this team.

“I have a lot of confidence in the guys in the room,” Daboll said. I know the results haven’t shown up. We’ve taken some pretty bad beatings. But you own it, move on, and I have a lot of confidence in the players and coaches.”

Daboll remained calm, composed at his post-game press conference. He shot down any notion personnel, staff or play-calling changes were coming. The season is still young, he said. This was just the first quarter.

He’s right.

The problem?

There’s no reason to believe the next three will be any better.