Advertisement

Monday's local sports schedule

the tribune-democrat, johnstown, pa.
·1 min read

Baseball

High School

PIAA Tournament

First Round

Class 1A

Eden Christian Academy vs. Conemaugh Township, at Somerset, 4 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll vs. Clarion, at Showers Field, DuBois, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Serra Catholic at North Star, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

South Allegheny at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

American Legion

Cambria County League

Nanty Glo at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Ebensburg at Hollidaysburg-2, 6 p.m.

Softball

High School

PIAA Tournament

First Round

Class 1A

Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Chartiers-Houston, at Peterswood Park, Venetia, 3 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Meyersdale, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

South Park at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.