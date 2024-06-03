Monday's local sports schedule
Baseball
High School
PIAA Tournament
First Round
Class 1A
Eden Christian Academy vs. Conemaugh Township, at Somerset, 4 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll vs. Clarion, at Showers Field, DuBois, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Serra Catholic at North Star, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
South Allegheny at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Nanty Glo at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Ebensburg at Hollidaysburg-2, 6 p.m.
Softball
High School
PIAA Tournament
First Round
Class 1A
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Chartiers-Houston, at Peterswood Park, Venetia, 3 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Meyersdale, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
South Park at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.