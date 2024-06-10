Advertisement

Monday's local sports schedule

the tribune-democrat, johnstown, pa.

Baseball

Johnstown Collegiate League

O vs. Laurel Auto Group, Forest Hills, 5:30 p.m.

Martella's Pharmacy vs. Mainline Pharmacy, Sargent's Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

The Hill Group vs. Martella's Pharmacy, Sargent's Stadium, 7:45 p.m.

American Legion

Cambria County League

Hollidaysburg-2 at Bedford, 6 p.m.

High School

PIAA Tournament

Semifinals

Class 1A

Bishop McCort vs. Faith Christian Academy, at Greene Township Park, Scotland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

North Star vs. Bald Eagle Area, at Mount Aloysius College, 3 p.m.