Monday's local sports schedule
Baseball
Johnstown Collegiate League
O vs. Laurel Auto Group, Forest Hills, 5:30 p.m.
Martella's Pharmacy vs. Mainline Pharmacy, Sargent's Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
The Hill Group vs. Martella's Pharmacy, Sargent's Stadium, 7:45 p.m.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Hollidaysburg-2 at Bedford, 6 p.m.
High School
PIAA Tournament
Semifinals
Class 1A
Bishop McCort vs. Faith Christian Academy, at Greene Township Park, Scotland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
North Star vs. Bald Eagle Area, at Mount Aloysius College, 3 p.m.