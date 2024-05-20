Monday's local sports schedule
Baseball
High School
District 5 Tournament
Class 2A First Round
(5) Windber at (4) Tussey Mountain, 4:30 p,m.
District 6 Tournament
Class 1A Quarterfinals
(6) Bishop Carroll at (3) Glendale, noon
(8) Claysburg-Kimmel at (1) Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.
(5) Moshannon Valley at (4) Williamsburg, 4 p.m.
(7) Portage at (2) Blacklick Valley, 4 p.m.
Softball
High School
District 6 Tournament
Class 1A Quarterfinals
(6) Penns Manor at (3) Claysburg-Kimmel, 3 p.m.
(9) Bishop McCort at (1) West Branch, 4 p.m.
(7) Portage at (2) Conemaugh Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A Quarterfinals
(5) Penns Valley at (4) Southern Huntingdon County, 4 p.m.
(6) Cambria Heights at (3) Marion Center, 4 p.m.
(7) Mount Union at (2) West Shamokin, 4 p.m.
Class 3A Quarterfinals
(8) River Valley at (1) Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
(5) Philipsburg-Osceola at (4) Tyrone, 4 p.m.
(6) Huntingdon at (3) Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
(7) Richland at (2) Juniata, 4 p.m.