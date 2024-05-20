Advertisement

Monday's local sports schedule

Monday's local sports schedule
·1 min read

Baseball

High School

District 5 Tournament

Class 2A First Round

(5) Windber at (4) Tussey Mountain, 4:30 p,m.

District 6 Tournament

Class 1A Quarterfinals

(6) Bishop Carroll at (3) Glendale, noon

(8) Claysburg-Kimmel at (1) Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.

(5) Moshannon Valley at (4) Williamsburg, 4 p.m.

(7) Portage at (2) Blacklick Valley, 4 p.m.

Softball

High School

District 6 Tournament

Class 1A Quarterfinals

(6) Penns Manor at (3) Claysburg-Kimmel, 3 p.m.

(9) Bishop McCort at (1) West Branch, 4 p.m.

(7) Portage at (2) Conemaugh Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A Quarterfinals

(5) Penns Valley at (4) Southern Huntingdon County, 4 p.m.

(6) Cambria Heights at (3) Marion Center, 4 p.m.

(7) Mount Union at (2) West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A Quarterfinals

(8) River Valley at (1) Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

(5) Philipsburg-Osceola at (4) Tyrone, 4 p.m.

(6) Huntingdon at (3) Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

(7) Richland at (2) Juniata, 4 p.m.