Basketball

Men's basketball

WPI 75, Fitchburg State 69: Junior Aidan Callahan led all scorers with 21 points for the visiting Engineers (6-0), who trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half but took charge over the last 13 minutes to outlast the Falcons (1-5).

Senior Donovan Sevilla scored 17 points for WPI, which scored 32 of the game's last 38 points. Freshman Justin Molen and senior John Adams of Douglas each has 11 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman Kamau Franks netted 17 points to lead Fitchburg State, and senior teammate Javon Taylor had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Anna Maria 87, Castleton 77: Sophomore Ray Carter Jr. netted 21 of his 23 points in the second half, when the visiting AmCats (3-2) erased a six-point halftime deficit by scoring 59 points after intermission off the Spartans (2-3) in Vermont.

Junior Sean Zabari collected 20 points and nine rebounds before fouling out for Anna Maria, which won its second straight. Sophomore Jopaul Mckrieth scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half.

Women's basketball

Univ. of New England 78, Anna Maria 50: Senior Gina Parmenter of Oxford had 13 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals for the host AmCats (0-4) in a loss to the Nor'easters (4-1).

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Monday's local college roundup: WPI men's basketball rallies past Fitchburg State