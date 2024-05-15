MONDAY'S HS SOFTBALL: Adams, Pittston Area blank Valley View

Gianna Adams was dominant once again, tossing a complete-game, one-hitter with 14 strikeouts as Pittston Area picked up a nonleague softball win at Valley View, 2-0, on Monday.

Adams also singled and scored one run. Marina Antal had two hits and one RBI. Julia Mehal had a single and one RBI. Samantha Herbert and Liliana Hintze each doubled.

Kalli Karwowski singled for Valley View.

Pittston Area 2, Valley View 0

Pittston Area 000 002 0 — 2

Valley View 000 000 0 — 0

WP: Gianna Adams 7IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 3BB, 14SO

LP: Abbi Call 7IP, 6H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 7SO

2B: Samantha Herbert (PA), Liliana Hintze (PA).

Tunkhannock 2, Old Forge 0

At Old Forge, Erin Van Ness homered and Lucy Karp had two hits, including a double and scored one run in Tunkhannock’s nonleague win.

McKenzie Hannon tossed a complete-game four-hitter with four strikeouts.

Old Forge pitcher Karen Sickle struck out 13.

Tunkhannock 2, Old Forge 0

Tunkhannock 101 000 0 — 2

Old Forge 000 000 0 — 0

WP: McKenzie Hannon 7IP, 4H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 4SO

LP: Karen Sickle 7IP, 7H, 2R, 1ER, 0BB, 13SO

2B: Lucy Karp (Tunk).

HR: Erin Van Ness (Tunk).

Mid Valley 15, Scranton Prep 0

At Mid Valley, Ava Hazelton threw a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts as the Spartanettes won a nonleague game in four innings.

Chiara Zavislak went 3 for 3 for the winners. Mackenzie Adolfson added two hits and three RBIs, while Elise Larson contributed two hits and two RBIs. Ava Pezanowski had two hits and Krista Cortazar and Addison Frein each drove in two runs.

Mid Valley 15, Scranton Prep 0

Scranton Prep 000 00 — 0

Mid Valley 029 40 — 15

WP: Ava Hazelton 4IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 5SO

LP: Ella Salak 2IP, 6H, 4R, 4ER, 0BB, 1SO

2B: Chiara Zavislak (MV), Natalie Hricenak (MV), Mackenzie Adolfson (MV).

HR: Elise Larson (MV), Krista Cortazar (MV), Addison Frein (MV).

Records: SP 6-11; MV 19-1

Western Wayne 5, Wyoming Area 4

At Wyoming Area, Adysen Wargo was 4 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs, and scattered eight hits in the circle to lead Western Wayne to a nonleague win.

Emily Romanoski had two hits and scored one run for Western Wayne.

Maggie Hallman drove in three for Wyoming Area.

Western Wayne 5, Wyoming Area 4

Western Wayne 002 003 0 — 5

Wyoming Area 100 020 1 — 4

WP: Adysen Wargo 7IP, 8H, 4R, 3ER, 0BB, 0SO

LP: Alexa Gasek 7IP, 9H, 5R, 2ER, 1BB, 13SO

2B: A Layland (WA).

3B: Adysen Wargo (WW).

Dunmore 9, Honesdale 3

At Honesdale, Tristan Canavan and Paige Ancherani each had three hits and two RBIs to lead Dunmore to victory in Lackawanna Division II.

Rachel Walsh and Allie Dempsey added two hits and one RBI apiece for the Lady Bucks.

Kady McElroy had two hits the Lady Hornets.

Dunmore 9, Honesdale 3

Dunmore 203 201 1 — 9

Honesdale 300 000 0 — 3

WP: Rachel Walsh 7IP, 5H, 3R, 0ER, 4BB, 11SO

LP: Abby Carrick 7IP, 11H, 9R, 7ER, 1BB, 5SO

2B: Allie Dempsey (DUN), Tristan Canavan (DUN), Bella Pasko (DUN), Kady McElroy (HON).

3B: Rachel Walsh (DUN).

HR: Tristan Canavan (DUN).

Records: DUN 11-7, 7-7; HON 3-16, 2-11

Montrose 10, Mountain View 1

At Montrose, Ally Legg had two hits and scored three runs for the Lady Meteors in their Lackawanna Division III victory.

Winning pitcher Allison Jennings tossed a two-hitter with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Monrtrose 10, Mountain View 1

Mountain View 000 001 0 — 1

Montrose 201 007 x — 10

WP: Allison Jennings 7IP, 2H, 1R, 0ER, 1BB, 7SO

LP: Paige Barnes 6IP, 5H, 10R, 4ER, 9BB, 7SO

Records: MYV 5-11, 4-8; MON 9-8, 8-5