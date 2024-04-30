MONDAY'S HS ROUNDUP: LaRocco leads Delaware Valley to showdown with Scranton Prep

Peyton LaRocco scored eight goals and added an assist to lead Delaware Valley to a 19-4 win over Dallas in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys lacrosse game on Monday.

Bryson Mackey scored four goals and had an assist, and Justin Kalitsnik had three goals for the Warriors, who set up Wednesday's battle of undefeated teams when they host Scranton Prep for first place.

Delaware Valley (11-0) 5 3 5 6 — 19

Dallas (6-5) 1 2 1 0 — 4

DV Goals: Peyton LaRocco 8, Bryson Mackey 4, Justin Kalitsnik 3, Noah Rabolli 1, Owen Kelly 1, Iuzzolino 1, Tyler Husejnovic 1. Assists: Rabolli 2, Kelly 2, Mackey 1, LaRocco 1, Kalitsnik 1, Shaun Cannalley 1, Chris Devaney 1, Colin McGarvey 1. Saves: Keegan Heath 11.

DAL Goals: LJ Long 2, Noah Greco 1, Cole Johnston 1. Assists: Greco 1, Noah Moran 1. Saves: Ethan Sensenig 10.

Girls lacrosse

Kiera Crowell, Sadie Gilbert and Allie Rothenberger each had two goals, but Abington Heights fell to District 4 leader Danville, 10-8, in a nonleague girls lacrosse game.

Danville 10, Abington Heights 8

AH Goals: Kiera Crowell 2, Sadie Gilbert 2, Allie Rothenberger 2, Caly Yankow 1, Bella DeRiggi 1. Assists: Sadie Gilbert 2, Caly Yankow 1, Bella DeRiggi 1. Saves: Sophia Santasiero 11.

DAN Goals: Addy Palm 3, Lucy Pickle 2, Grace Kirk’s 2, Kara Baylor 1, Jera Stroney 1, Lizzy Metzger 1.

Records: DAN 12-2, AH 10-2.

Boys volleyball

Chris U'Glay had 32 kills, 15 service points and 11 digs to lead Delaware Valley to a 3-2 win over Holy Redeemer to stay undefeated in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Luke Peereboom had three blocks, and Gino Gualandi had eight kills and five service points for the Warriors.

Delaware Valley (8-0) 25 25 19 25 15

Holy Redeemer (7-2) 23 27 25 14 9

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Elk Lake 0

Levi Tyler had three digs, Josh Astacio had five digs, and Braeden Johnson had seven digs for Elk Lake.

Wilkes-Barre Area 25 25 25

Elk Lake 18 14 16

Hanover Area 3, Elk Lake 2

Levi Tyler had five kills and 10 digs, Braeden Johnson had six kills, and seven digs, and Cohen Farrell had four assists and three digs for Elk Lake.

Hanover Area (1-11) 13 25 25 15

Elk Lake (2-11) 25 23 12 12

Boys tennis

Honesdale 3, Mid Valley 2

Singles: Michael Reiprich (HON) over Erald Zyberaj, 6-3, 6-2; Alex Morno (MV) over Leo Martinez-Valerio, 6-2, 6-2; Lewis Smith (HON) over Miles Siwinski, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Matthew Christiansen-Asher Eck (HON) over Zach Kalinowski-Carson Beck, 6-2, 7-5; Sam Cianfichi-Aj Schuler (MV) over Daven Good-Logan Lester, 6-2, 7-5.

Records: HON 4-7, MV 2-9.