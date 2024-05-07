MONDAY'S HS BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Riverside's Bohenek tosses five-inning no-hitter

Nick Bohenek tossed a five-inning no-hitter as Riverside defeated Lakeland, 10-0, in a Lackawanna League Division II baseball game Monday at Riverside.

Bohenek walked two and struck out nine, and added two hits, including a double, and drove in two at the plate.

Jose Sosa had two hits and scored two runs for the Vikings.

Riverside 10, Lakeland 0

Riverside 503 110 0 — 10

Lakeland 000 000 0 — 0

WP: Nicholas Bohenek 5IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 9SO

LP: David Naniewicz 1IP, 3H, 5R, 0ER, 2BB, 0SO

2B: Patrick Higgins (RIV), Nicholas Bohenek (RIV), Chris Graff (RIV).

3B: Jason Posluzny (RIV).

Records: 14-3, 12-0 ; LAK 4-11, 2-9.

West Scranton 2, Valley View 1

At Valley View, T.J. Gianetti drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the sixth inning to break a tie and West Scranton held on to defeat Valley View in Division I.

In the sixth, Jason Selemba was hit by a pitch. After a failed bunt attempt, Marc Russo and Anderson Hidalgo connected on back-to-back singles to load the bases, setting up the decisive at-bat for Gianetti.

AJ Levandoski got the win, pitching a complete-game, six-hitter with 11 strikeouts. He also doubled and scored in the second inning.

Dave Turlip had two hits for the Cougars.

West Scranton 2, Valley View 1

West Scranton 010 001 0 — 2

Valley View 000 100 0 — 1

WP: A.J. Levandoski 7IP, 6H, 1R, 0ER, 1BB, 11SO

LP: Gianni Marino 3IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 4SO

2B: A.J. Levandoski (WS).

Records: WS 11-6, 6-5; VV 9-8, 4-7

Honesdale 4, Western Wayne 2

At Western Wayne, a four-run fourth inning was the difference as Peter Modrovsky spun a complete-game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead Honesdale in Division II.

Jack Eisele, who doubled, had three hits for the Hornets. Nate Greene, who doubled, Grant Tonkin, Travis Beisner and Trevor Dressler had the RBIs for the Hornets.

Ethan Lamberton, who doubled, and Baldini had the hits for the Wildcats.

Honesdale 4, Western Wayne 2

Honesdale 004 000 0 — 4

Western Wayne 000 000 0 — 2

WP: Peter Modrovsky 7IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 10SO

LP: Ethan Grodack 5IP, 7H, 4R, 4ER, 1BB, 3SO

2B: Jack Eisele (HON), Ethan Lamberton (WW).

Records: HON 11-5, 8-3; 6-13, 3-8

Old Forge 6, Dunmore 1

At Old Forge, Joe Granko had two hits, including a triple, two RBIs and two runs to lead the Blue Devils to a Division II victory over Dunmore.

Winning pitcher T.J. DiMattia struck out eight and allowed five hits, two walks and one earned run in 6⅓ innings. He also added a double. Joe DiStasi chipped in a hit and an RBI for Old Forge.

Bobby Hoban had a hit and an RBI for the Bucks.

Old Forge 6, Dunmore 1

Dunmore 000 001 0 — 1

Old Forge 210 012 x — 6

WP: TJ DiMattia 6 1/3IP, 5H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 8SO

LP: Jamie McMynne 2IP, 2H, 3R, 3ER, 4BB, 3SO

2B: TJ DiMattia (OF).

3B: Joe Granko (OF).

RECORDS: OF 8-7, 6-4; DUN 8-7, 4-7.

Scranton Prep 13, Scranton 1

At Scranton, winning pitcher Johnny Petroski scattered three hits over five innings and had three hits of his own to lead Scranton Prep over Scranton in Division I.

Michael DeRichie doubled and tripled, and Roman Valvano, Matthew Kalinowski and Brian Kellogg also had two hits each for the Cavaliers.

Joe McIntyre tripled and scored the Knights.

Scranton Prep 13, Scranton 1

Scranton Prep 051 340 0 — 13

Scranton 010 000 0 — 1

WP: Johnny Petroski 5IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 0BB, 5SO

LP: Dan Jacklinski 4IP, 10H, 9R, 9ER, 3BB, 2SO

2B: Blake Decker (SP), Brian Kellogg (SP) 2, Michael DeRichie (SP).

3B: Joe McIntyre (ESN), Michael DeRichie (SP).

RECORDS: SP 7-7, 6-5; SCR 8-9, 4-7

Mid Valley 10, Holy Cross 0

At Mid Valley, Nicholas Mills had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Spartans to a six-inning Division II victory over Holy Cross.

Jake Bondy added a home run, two RBIs and a run, Lorenzo Hernandez had a hit and three RBIs and Douglas Pua chipped4 in a hit, and RBI and two runs for Mid Valley.

Joshua Lentowski had a double for the Crusaders.

Mid Valley 10, Holy Cross 0

Holy Cross 000 000 0 — 0

Mid Valley 314 002 x — 10

WP: Lorenzo Hernandez 3IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 5SO

LP: Brayden Sherry 2IP, 3H, 4R, 4ER, 4BB, 2SO

2B: Joshua Lentowski (HC), Nicholas Mills (MV).

HR: Jake Bondy (MV).

RECORDS: MV 10-6, 7-4; HC 3-12, 2-9.

Elk Lake 13, Susquehanna 2

At Susquehanna, Isaac Gesford had two hits, including a home run, two RBIs and two runs to lead Elk Lake to a five-inning Division III victory over the Sabers.

Brayden McMicken had three hits, two RBIs and one run, Logan Ayotte had two hits and a run, Noah Gesford had a hit, two RBIs and a run and Dawson Sherman had a double and two RBIs for the Warriors.

Drew Hennessey had a hit and two RBIs for the Sabers.

Elk Lake 13, Susquehanna 2

Elk Lake 480 010 0 — 13

Susquehanna 020 000 0 — 2

WP: Dawson Sherman 4⅔IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, 4BB, 9SO

LP: Matthew Callender 1IP, 6H, 7R, 5ER, 1BB, 1SO

2B: Cade Orlandini (EL), Dawson Sherman (EL), Brayden Miller (EL).

HR: Isaac Gesford (EL).

RECORDS: EL 12-5, 10-2; SUS 6-7, 5-6.