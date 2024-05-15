MONDAY'S HS BASEBALL: Abington Heights clinches Division I title

Jake Lenahan allowed three hits and struck out nine in 6.2 innings Monday as Abington Heights defeated Valley View, 5-2, to clinch the Lackawanna Division I baseball title.

Lenahan also had a double and two RBIs for the Comets. Lincoln Anderson had two hits and one RBI, while Evan Gonzalez doubled and knocked in two.

Zach Cwalinski and Quinn Rissinger each doubled for Valley View.

Abington Heights 5, Valley View 2

Valley View 100 001 0 — 2

Abington Heights 012 200 x — 5

WP: Jake Lenahan 6 2/3IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 9SO

LP: Dante Ruby 3 1/3IP, 5H, 5R, 3ER, 0BB, 0SO

2B: Quinn Rissinger (VV), Jake Lenahan (AH), Zach Cwalinski (VV), Reese Zalewski (AH), Evan Gonzalez (AH).

Pitches: VV: Ruby 52, Scoblick 29; AH: Lenahan 101, Zalewski 3

Records: VV 9-10, 4-9; AH 16-3, 10-3

Wallenpaupack 8, Scranton 3

At Wallenpaupack, Thomas Kiersted was 3 for 3 with two RBIs in the Buckhorns’ victory over Scranton in Lackawanna Division I.

Gannon Decker added two hits and two RBIs. Jordan Santiago and Logan Caruso chipped in two hits apiece. Winning pitcher Eli Peifer struck out 10 in six innings.

Ryan Yevitz and Conor Dempsey drove in runs for Scranton.

Wallenpaupack 8, Scranton 3

Scranton 200 000 1 — 3

Wallenpaupack 014 003 x — 8

WP: Eli Peifer 6IP, 2H, 2R, 1ER, 3BB, 10SO

LP: Dan Jacklinski 5IP, 7H, 5R, 5ER, 1BB, 3SO

2B: Thor Kelly (SCR), Logan Caruso (WAL).

Pitches: SCR Jacklinski 82, Murphy 25; WAL: Peifer 93, Holbert 23

Records: SCR 8-11, 4-9; WAL 11-9, 8-6

North Pocono 6, Delaware Valley 3

At North Pocono, Cole Dymek scattered six hits and struck out six in a complete-game win as the Trojans beat visiting Delaware Valley.

P.J. Egner had two RBIs for North Pocono, which scored five runs in the bottom of the third.

North Pocono 6, Delaware Valley 3

Delaware Valley 010 200 0 — 3

North Pocono 005 010 x — 6

WP: Cole Dymek 7IP, 6H, 3R, 1ER, 1BB, 6SO

LP: Keaton Phillips 2 2/3IP, 3H, 5R, 3ER, 6BB, 3SO

2B: Kyle Chabak (DV), Isaiah Berrios (DV).

Pitches: DV: Phillips 70, Hawke 2, Pedone 39; NP: Dymek 98

Records: DV 6-12, 5-7; NP 9-11, 7-7

Mountain View 5, Montrose 3

At Montrose, Riley Jagger fanned 13 in 6.1 innings as Mountain View clinched a tie for the Lackawanna Division III title with its win.

Adam Polovitch and Jordan Jagger each had two hits for the Eagles, while Noah Barnes drove in two runs.

Patrick McComb had two hits and two RBIs for the Meteors. Adam Sorensen also had two hits.

Mountain View 5, Montrose 3

Mountain View 100 012 1 — 5

Montrose 100 000 2 — 3

WP: Riley Jagger 6 1/3IP, 7H, 3R, 0ER, 0BB, 13SO

LP: Conner Flynn 5IP, 4H, 2R, 0ER, 3BB, 11SO

Pitches: MTV: R.Jagger 100, Kilmer 11; MON: Flynn 103, McGee 38

Records: MTV 13-2, 12-1; MON 11-4, 9-4

Carbondale Area 12, Susquehanna 7

At Susquehanna, Preston Casey had four hits as Carbondale Area outslugged the host Sabers in Lackawanna Division III.

Rob Waters added three hits and three RBIs for the Chargers, Krystel Calderon and Shane Herbert each contributed two hits and two RBIs, while Tyler Donato and Mason Baron had two hits apiece.

Travis Rooney, Parker Overbaugh, Jackson Maby, Colton Stone and Drew Hennessey all had two hits for Susquehanna. William Marcy homered and drove in two runs. Overbaugh also knocked in two runs.

Carbondale Area 12, Susquehanna 7

Carbondale Area 014 102 4 — 12

Susquehanna 010 050 1 — 7

WP: Nate Ulmer 2 1/3IP, 5H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 2SO

LP: Travis Rooney 3 2/3IP, 5H, 7R, 5ER, 2BB, 6SO

2B: Preston Casey (CAR), Mason Baron (CAR) 2, Robert Waters (CAR) 2, Jackson Maby (SUS), Nathan Oropallo (SUS), Travis Rooney (SUS), Krystel Calderon (CAR), Parker Overbaugh (SUS).

HR: William Marcy (SUS).

Pitches: CA: Sopko 73, Ulmer 47, Herbert 1; SUS: Stone 67, Rooney 70, Callender 9

Records: CA: 7-10, 6-5; SUS 6-9, 5-8

Honesdale 4, Dunmore 0

At Honesdale, Peter Modrovsky fired a four-hit shutout over six innings with four walks and 11 strikeouts as the Hornets blanked Dunmore in Lackawanna Division II.

Nick Martin had two hits and two RBIs for Honesdale. Jack Eisele and Travis Beisner contributed two hits apiece, while Austin Nedwetzky had two RBIs.

Christian Jaramillo doubled for one of Dunmore hits.

Honesdale 4, Dunmore 0

Dunmore 000 000 0 — 0

Honesdale 000 310 x — 4

WP: Peter Modrovsky 6IP, 4H, 0R, 0ER, 4BB, 11SO

LP: Christian Jaramillo 4 2/3IP, 8H, 4R, 4ER, 2BB, 1SO

2B: Nate Greene (HON), Christian Jaramillo (DUN).

Pitches: DUN: Jaramillo 95, Cady 20; HON: Modrovsky 104; B.Dressler 15

Records: DUN 9-9, 5-9l HON 13-6, 10-4

Holy Cross 8, Nanticoke Area 7, 11 inn.

At Nanticoke Area, A.J. Piestrak pitched five innings to get the win, and Joshua Lentkowski had three hits, two RBIs and scored three runs as Holy Cross defeated Nanticoke Area in 11 innings in a nonleague game.

The teams combined to use eight pitchers and had 29 hits, all of them singles. Tyler Musso had two hits, scored two runs and drove in one for Holy Cross.

Derek Shemanski had three hits, one RBI and scored one run for Nanticoke Area. Derek Miller had two hits, one RBI and one run. Serafino Raggi had two RBIs.

Holy Cross 8, Nanticpoke 7, 11 inn.

Holy Cross 011 003 200 01 — 8

Nanticoke Area 200 120 200 00 — 7

WP: A.J. Piestrak 5IP, 7H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB, 3SO

LP: Tyler Skordensky 3 2/3IP, 3H, 2R, 1ER, 1BB, 2SO

Wyoming Seminary 9, Old Forge 7

At Wyoming Seminary, the Blue Knights rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Old Forge in a nonleague game.

Leo Nockley, Antek Evan and Caleb Aponick each had two hits for the winners and Hayden Vought had two RBIs.

Joe Granko was 3 for 3 with one RBI for the Blue Devils. Luke Olivieri had two hits and two RBIs, Jake Iacavazzi collected two hits and T.J. DiMattia drove in two runs.

Wyoming Seminary 9, Old Forge 7

Old Forge 230 101 0 — 7

Wyoming Seminary 111 204 x — 9

WP:

LP: Theodore Kraus 4IP, 5H, 2R, 2ER, 0BB, 3SO

2B: Michael Vodzak (Sem), Joe Granko (OF), Roman Piragas (OF), Leo Nockley (Sem), Cam Krushnowski (OF).

3B: Antek Evan (Sem), Joe DiStasi (OF), Luke Olivieri (OF).

Pitches: OF Granko 82, Olivieri 33; WS: Aiello 65, Krausss 56

Records: OF 10-9; WS 9-8