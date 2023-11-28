Here are Monday's high school sports results for the Appleton and Green Bay area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Xavier 81, Valders 31

APPLETON - The Hawks scored 44 points in the first half in the nonconference win over the Vikings.

Hayden Quimby led Xavier with 14 points. Luke Oelhafen added 13 points and Reid Hietpas scored 12.

Valders was led by Will Sieracki with 14 points.

Valders 14 17 - 31

Xavier 44 37 - 81

Valders: Schneider 6, Vetting 5, Sieracki 14, Hove 6.

Xavier: Pfefferle 4, Quimby 14, Des Jardins 4, Gallucci 1, R. Hietpas 12, Flick 3, Krull 2, Brightman 8, Oelhafen 13, Kippenhan 3, Ramczyk 9, C. Hietpas 8. 3-pt: Quimby 3, Oelhafen 3, R. Hietpas 2, C. Hietpas 2, Ramczyk, Kippenhan, Flick. FT: 8-12. Fouls: 16.

Ashwaubenon 81, D.C. Everest 60

ASHWAUBENON - The Jaguars outscored the Evergreens by 12 points in the second half to pull away for the victory.

Drew Tomashek led Ashwaubenon with 27 points. Jayden Schoen and Jackson Sims both scored 20 points.

D.C. Everest was led by Casey Stuedemann with 17 points.

D.C. Everest 31 29 - 60

Ashwaubenon 40 41 - 81

D.C. Everest: Ebersold 10, Edwards 3, Felch 3, Jones 6, Priebe 16, Sohel 5, Stuedemann 17. 3-pt: Ebersold, Felch, Priebe, Soehl, Stuedemann. FT: 17-20. Fouls: 7.

Ashwaubenon: Schoen 20, Dorgu 8, Tomashek 27, Pagel 2, Uhl 4, Sims 20. 3-pt: Schoen 6, Tomashek 3, Sims 2. FT: 2-3. Fouls: 18.

Sheboygan Falls 63, Southern Door 47

BRUSSELS - Carter Korff scored 18 points and Brady Schneider added 17 to lead the Falcons to the nonconference win.

Southern Door was led by Drew Daoust with 25 points.

Sheboygan Falls 32 31 - 63

Southern Door 28 19 - 47

Sheboygan Falls: Schneider 17, Carter Korff 18, Jaap 3, Mortenson 9, Scheibl 8, Chase Korff 8. 3-pt: Schneider 2, Carter Korff 2, Jaap, Mortenson, Chase Korff. FT: 14-20. Fouls: 14.

Southern Door: Daoust 25, Malvitz 7, Pierre 7, Neinas 2, Berg 6. 3-pt: Daoust 3, Pierre. FT: 8-11.

Gillett 60, Gibraltar 36

FISH CREEK - Jesse DeBauch scored 13 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to lead Gillett to the victory.

Aydin Franti added 15 points and Ben Matczak scored 12 for Gillett.

Gibraltar was led by Braden Sitte with 20 points.

Gillett 30 30 - 60

Gibraltar 21 15 - 36

Gillett: Matczak 12, Frank 2, Franti 15, Bjelland 4, Rowell 3, DeBauch 22, Slatky 2. 3-pt: DeBauch 2, Matczak 2, Rowell. FT: 5-10. Fouls: 18.

Gibraltar: Sitte 20, Jackson 5, Brey 2, Mize 7, Lecy 2. 3-pt: Jackson. FT: 11-20. Fouls: 15.

Niagara 58, Goodman/Pembine 34

NIAGARA - Tommy Martin scored 23 points to lead Niagara to the victory.

Goodman/Pembine 18 16 - 34

Niagara 32 26 - 58

Goodman/Pembine: Ehlert 14, Knutson 4, Kozelak 2, Braaten 12, Ipsa 2. 3-pt: Ehlert 3. FT: 7-12. Fouls: 13.

Niagara: Beard 4, Neuens 2, Sweig 5, Martin 23, Stachowicz 4, E. Holmes 2, B. Holmes 4, Schiefelbein 14. 3-pt: Martin 3, Sweig. FT: 2-15. Fouls: 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pulaski 53, Luxemburg-Casco 39

PULASKI - Maggie Lardinois made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Pulaski to the victory.

Olivia Sprangers added 15 points for the Red Raiders.

The Spartans were led by Alayna Deprez with eight points.

Luxemburg-Casco 16 23 - 39

Pulaski 22 31 - 53

Luxemburg-Casco: Cherovsky 2, Bray 6, Mrtek 5, Schley 3, Blohowiak 6, DeBaker 5, Deprez 8, Hanmann 4. 3-pt: Bray 2, Schley, Blohowiak. FT: 5-10. Fouls: 18.

Pulaski: Lardinois 23, Fischer 2, Urben 3, Mangold 2, Gwidt 2, Hasser 4, Servais 2, Sprangers 15. 3-pt: Lardinois 5, Urben. FT: 9-16. Fouls: 15.

St. Mary Catholic 77, Lourdes Academy 41

OSHKOSH - Emily Vogel scored 22 points to lead three Zephyrs in double figures in the nonconference win over the Knights.

Vogel scored 14 of her points in the second half.

Audrey Norville added 14 points and Nolie Anderson scored 10 for SMC.

Lourdes was led by Ella Slusarski with 16 points.

St. Mary Catholic 33 44 - 77

Lourdes Academy 19 22 - 41

St. Mary Catholic: Vogel 22, Ripley 9, Crowe 7, Norville 14, N. Anderson 10, S. Anderson 9, Nackers 4, Voss 2. 3-pt: S. Anderson 3, Norville 2, Vogel, Ripley, Crowe. FT: 13-15. Fouls: 12.

Lourdes Academy: Schette 2, Bauer 6, Ruedinger 5, Mullen 7, Huizenga 3, Machiros 2, Slusarski 16. 3-pt: Mullen, Huizenga, Slusarski 2. FT: 5-9. Fouls: 15.

Vote for the top athlete: Three standout basketball players and a top hockey scorer: Vote for Cellcom Green Bay Press-Gazette high school athlete of the week

Who had the best week?: A top hockey goalie and three standout basketball players: Vote for the Cellcom Post-Crescent high school athlete of the week

Mishicot 48, Algoma 40

MISHICOT - Cora Stodola led Mishicot with 18 points in the nonconference win.

Algoma was led by Jadyn Nellis with 11 points.

Algoma 20 20 - 40

Mishicot 15 33 - 48

Algoma: Zimmerman 7, Mattson 3, Nellis 11, Krause 2, Slaby 10, Gerdmann 7. 3-pt: Nellis 2, Slaby 2, Zimmerman. FT: 7-14. Fouls: 11.

Mishicot: Krause 8, Rosenow 6, Sosnosky 2, Koeppel 8, Stodola 18, Moyle 6. 3-pt: Krause, Stodola. FT: 4-9. Fouls: 15.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Monday's high school sports results for the Appleton and Green Bay area