Monday's high school roundup: Windham pitcher strikes out 19 in 8-2 softball win

May 20—Brooke Gerry struck out 19 as Windham topped Marshwood/Berwick 8-2 in a softball game Monday at South Berwick.

Gerry threw a one-hitter, allowing a pair on unearned first-innings runs for the Eagles (14-0) in beating the Hawks (7-7).

Gerry also went 4 for 5, scoring twice and driving in three for Windham, including a pair of runs to pace a five-run top of the second.

Jaydn Kimball and Oakley McLeod added two hits apiece for the Eagles.

SOUTH PORTLAND 7, KENNEBUNK 2: The Red Riots (10-4) took advantage of three errors to score seven unearned runs as they downed the Rams (8-7) at Kennebunk.

Ella Nickerson had three hits to lead South Portland, and Chloe Whitten added a pair of singles.

Julia Pike took the loss for Kennebunk, going the first four innings, allowing no earned runs on five hits, striking out 10.

BASEBALL

ST. DOMINIC 10, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Ashton Hammond pitched a one-hitter and Timothee Ouellette had three hits and drove in two runs in the Saints' six-inning win over the Patriots in Auburn.

Ouellette singled, doubled and tripled. Half of St. Dom's 12 hits went for extra bases. Ridge Dionne also tripled and drove in two runs. Tom Casserly, Ryan Bussiere and Curtis Wheeler hit doubles. Wheeler and Ben Dumais finished with two hits apiece for the Saints (12-0).

Hammond struck out six and walked three in six innings.

Nick Geer had Gray-New Gloucester's only hit. He also pitched for the Patriots (2-11) and struck out four.

TRAIP ACADEMY 8, BUCKFIELD 1: Alec Webster went the distance for the Rangers (7-6) in a win over the Bucks (3-7) at Kittery. Webster allowed one run on four hits, fanning four.

Webster added a pair of singles and drove in a run for Traip, Sean Webster added a pair singles and Colby Christiansen scored three times and drove in a pair.

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Max Hayward had two hits and two RBI and also picked up his first varsity win, leading the Capers (9-4) over the Raiders (6-8) in Cape Elizabeth.

Justin Strunk had an RBI double for Cape.

Connor Keaten drove in Fryeburg Academy's run.

BOYS' LACROSSE

WELLS 12, TRAIP ACADEMY 3: Nathan Bolduc led the Warriors (9-1) with four goals and Nathan Bolduc had a goal and three assists as Wells defeated the visiting Rangers (1-11).

Dylan Davis added three goals for Wells, which also received one goal apiece from Calvin Chase and Bryer Perry.

Asa Lane scored twice for Traip and Terrence Swiger had one goal.

