Monday's gossip: Verratti, Doku, Olmo, Vlachodimos, Adams, Tavares, Fornals
Manchester United are considering a move for Paris St-Germain's Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30, but face competition from Saudi side Al-Ahli and German champions Bayern Munich. (L'Equipe, via Mirror)
United are also exploring a deal for Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos with the 29-year-old expected to leave Benfica. (Fabrizio Romano)
Rennes have rejected an opening bid from West Ham for 21-year-old Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, who has also attracted interest from Manchester City. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Spain midfielder Dani Olmo, 25, says he is "happy" at RB Leipzig after being linked with a move to Manchester City as a possible replacement for the injured Kevin de Bruyne. (Bild - in German)
Aston Villa are weighing up a bid for Arsenal's Portugal left-back Nuno Tavares, 23, as an alternative to Sevilla's 31-year-old Argentina defender Marcos Acuna. (Fabrizio Romano)
Sevilla want to sign West Ham's 27-year-old Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals, who is in the final year of his contract and would cost between £4.3m and £6.8m. (AS - in Spanish)
Nottingham Forest are ready to pay £15m for Botafogo striker Matheus Nascimento, but the 19-year-old Brazilian wants to delay a move until January to help his side win the Brazilian Serie A title. (Sun)
Everton are closing in on the £15m signing of Southampton's Scotland forward Che Adams, 27. (Telegraph - subscription required)
USA full-back Sergino Dest, 22, will make a loan move from Barcelona to PSV Eindhoven after the La Liga champions agreed to pay 50% of his wages. (Fabrizio Romano)
Barcelona are tracking Bayern Munich's Germany winger Leroy Sane and could make a bid next summer for the 27-year-old. (Bild, via Goal)
Blackburn Rovers are in a race with fellow Championship sides QPR and Preston to sign Hertha Berlin's German striker Derry Scherhant, 20, on loan. (Football Insider)
