Monday's gossip: Sancho, Sesko, Souza, Mac Allister, Ten Hag, Raya

Manchester United want at least 75% of the £75m they paid Borussia Dortmund for England winger Jadon Sancho, 24, who would need to take a cut in his £275,000-a-week wages if the Bundesliga club complete a deal to re-sign him. (Sun)

RB Leipzig have offered 20-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko - who has been linked with a move to Arsenal - a one-year contract extension. (Fabrizio Romano)

Sheffield United would have had to pay a six-figure sum to Brazil midfielder Vinicius Souza's former club Lommel had the 24-year-old started Sunday's game against Tottenham. (Sun)

Reports in Alexis Mac Allister's native Argentina suggest the 25-year-old midfielder has a £60m release clause in his Liverpool contract. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich and Ajax continue to court Erik ten Hag, 54, in the belief he will be sacked as Manchester United manager at the end of the season. (Mirror)

Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 28, says he has had no discussions with Arsenal about whether they will make his loan move from Brentford permanent. (Express)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will prioritise signing a new striker and defensive midfielder as he plans a ruthless summer clearout. (Mirror)

Ipswich say they are doing everything possible to keep manager Kieran McKenna amid growing interest from Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Teamtalk)

Chelsea are no closer to agreeing a new deal with England midfielder and 24-year-old academy graduate Conor Gallagher, who is linked with Aston Villa and Tottenham, and could be sold by the Blues to appease the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR). (Express)

Arsenal co-chairman Josh Kroenke has told fans the "club will not stand still" as they search for signings to help secure domestic and European silverware. (Goal)

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says he would be happy to retain 80-85% of his squad next season. (football.london)

West Ham are close to signing 18-year-old English defender Luis Brown from Arsenal. (Caught Offside)