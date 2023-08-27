Monday's gossip: Nunes, Alonso, Reguilon, Cucurella, Lukaku, Maguire, Johnson, Sa, Castagne

Matheus Nunes

Manchester City are close to signing Wolves and Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes after submitting an improved offer for the 25-year-old. (Express)

Atletico Madrid's Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, has been identified by Liverpool as a possible replacement for Egypt's Mohamed Salah, should the 31-year-old move to Saudi Arabia. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Manchester United target Marcus Alonso has "made his decision" on a potential transfer to Old Trafford from Barcelona, with the Red Devils seeing the 32-year-old Spaniard as a replacement for the injured Luke Shaw. (Express)

Alonso is on a United shortlist that also includes 25-year-old Chelsea and Spain full-back Marc Cucurella. (Daily Star)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon, 26, is another name on that list, but Fulham are ahead of Manchester United in the pursuit of the Spaniard. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Portuguese striker Beto, 25, is on the cusp of completing a £24m move from Serie A side Udinese to Everton, with the Toffees keen to do more business before Friday's transfer deadline. (iNews)

AS Monaco are back in talks to sign English defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 25, from Fulham and negotiations are underway. (Fabrizio Romano)

Everton are in talks to sign 26-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland defender Nico Elvedi. (Gianluca di Marzio)

Roma have emerged as leading contenders to take Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, on loan. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham Hotspur are set to launch a £50m move for Nottingham Forest and Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22. (Evening Standard)

Marco Verratti is on the verge of moving from Paris St-Germain to Al-Arabi, after the Saudi Arabian club agreed a fee with the French side for the 30-year-old Italy midfielder. (Football Italia)

Nottingham Forest are interested in Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa, 30, as long-term target Dean Henderson nears a move to Crystal Palace. (Football Insider)

Fulham are looking to sign Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne, 27, from Leicester City. (Fabrizio Romano)

Napoli will rival Manchester United for Fiorentina's Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 27. (Marca - in Spanish)