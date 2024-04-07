Monday's gossip: Martial, Gudmundsson, Fati, Calvert-Lewin, Szmodics, Onana, Parrott

Inter Milan could move for France forward Anthony Martial when the 28-year-old's Manchester United contract expires this summer - if they fail to sign Iceland forward Albert Gudmundsson, 26, from Genoa. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Brighton will not look to re-sign Ansu Fati after his loan move from Barcelona but Wolves, Valencia and Sevilla are potential destinations this summer for the Spain forward, 21. (Sport - in Spanish)

Everton will demand more than £40m to sell England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 27, this summer. (Football Insider)

Luton have raised their interest in Blackburn's 28-year-old Republic of Ireland striker Sammie Szmodics but face competition from Brentford. (Sun)

Amadou Onana is likely to leave Everton this summer, with the Toffees hoping to receive £50-60m for the Belgium midfielder, 22. (Football Insider)

Bundesliga sides are interested in making a summer move for Tottenham's 22-year-old Republic of Ireland forward Troy Parrott, who has been on loan with Dutch side Excelsior this season. (Football Insider)

English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, insists his focus is on winning games for Everton and that he is blocking out all the speculation about his long-term future, having been linked with Manchester United. (Liverpool Echo)

Juventus have reached an agreement in principle with Thiago Motta for the Bologna boss to become their new coach - and Bologna's Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson, 24, could follow him to Turin. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo wants to return to Serie A when his loan from Galatasaray to Aston Villa expires this summer, with Fiorentina and Napoli having already enquired about the 24-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Manchester United have firmed up their interest in Girona's Miguel Gutierrez and are looking to beat Arsenal to the signing of the Spanish left-back, 22, this summer. (Mirror, via TeamTalk)

Real Madrid are watching River Plate's 16-year-old Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who is also being monitored by Chelsea and Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona and Manchester City are also interested in Mastantuono, who has a release clause of 45m euros (£38.6m). (Sport - in Spanish)

Manchester United have approached Palmeiras over 19-year-old Brazilian forward Thalys, who is yet to make his first-team debut. (TeamTalk)