Monday's gossip: Guehi, Osimhen, Sancho, Lewandowski, Geertruida, Silva, Branthwaite

Crystal Palace fear £55m-rated England defender Marc Guehi could leave this summer, with Manchester United and Arsenal interested in the 23-year-old. (Times - subscription required)

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli this summer, with Chelsea and PSG likely destinations for the 25-year-old. (Gazzetta - in Italian)

Borussia Dortmund will try to turn 24-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho's loan move from Manchester United into a permanent deal this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool are bracing themselves for bids of up to £150m from clubs in Saudi Arabia for 31-year-old Egypt forward Mohamed Salah. (Football Insider)

The Netherlands defender Lutsharel Geertruida, 23, could leave Feyenoord alongside manager Arne Slot to join Liverpool after the defender was spotted in the stands during the Reds' 2-2 draw with West Ham on Saturday. (Express)

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wants to stay at Barcelona this summer, despite interest in the 35-year-old from clubs in Saudi Arabia. (Sport - in Spanish)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in Brighton's 20-year-old Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba. (Caught Offside)

Leeds want to sign Liverpool's 27-year-old English defender Nat Phillips, who is currently on loan at Cardiff. (Mirror, via Yorkshire Post)

Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva is looking for a move away from Chelsea at the end of the season with the 39-year old linked to Fluminense. (TEAMtalk)

Everton may have to sell 21-year-old English defender Jarrad Branthwaite to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, opening the door for a move to Manchester United. (Sun)

Arsenal have entered talks over a new contract with 26-year-old Brazil defender Gabriel. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Barcelona's 18-year-old Spanish midfielder Brian Farinas. (Caught Offside)

Blackburn want up to £20m for the Republic of Ireland forward Sammie Szmodics, with Brentford, Luton and Sheffield United all interested in the 28-year-old. (Sun)