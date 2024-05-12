Monday's gossip: Gordon, Isak, Diaz, Adarabioyo, Glasner, Modric, Harrison

Liverpool are interested in Newcastle's 23-year-old England winger Anthony Gordon, who began his career at Merseyside rivals Everton. (Star)

Any deal for Gordon could scupper Arsenal's hopes of signing Newcastle's 24-year-old Sweden striker Alexander Isak this summer. (Express)

Colombia forward Luis Diaz, 27, has played down links with a move to Paris St-Germain, saying "great years are coming" at Liverpool. (Mirror)

Sheffield United are set to bid about £8m for Sunderland's 23-year-old English goalkeeper Anthony Patterson. (Sun)

Manchester City are interested in Everton's 16-year-old academy goalkeeper Douglas Lukjanciks and could pay up to £10m for the England Under-17 international. (Sun)

Newcastle are favourites to sign 26-year-old English defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer when his Fulham contract expires this summer. (Mail)

Crystal Palace will not let Austrian manager Oliver Glasner, 49, leave in the summer, despite reports linking him with the head coach role at Bayern Munich. (Fabrizio Romano)

Luka Modric's future will be clearer "next week", says his agent, with the 38-year-old Croatia midfielder's contract at Real Madrid due to end this summer. (Goal)

Eintracht Frankfurt will not trigger the 13m euros (£11.2m) buy option for Manchester United's on-loan Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 27. (Fabrizio Romano)

Everton, Brighton, Inter Milan and Wolfsburg are considering a move for AZ Alkmaar's 23-year-old Japan full-back Yukinari Sugawara. (Florian Plettenberg)

Millwall have agreed a deal to sign on-loan English defender Japhet Tanganga, 26, on a permanent transfer from Tottenham. (Mirror)

Everton boss Sean Dyche is hopeful of exploring a deal to turn 27-year-old English winger Jack Harrison's loan from Leeds into a permanent transfer (Liverpool Echo)

West Ham are planning a summer move for Sevilla's 26-year-old Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri. (Football Insider)