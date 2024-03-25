Monday's gossip: Branthwaite, McTominay, Rabiot, Toney, Davies, Gudmundsson, Nagelsmann

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester City are monitoring Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, with Manchester United, Tottenham and Real Madrid also interested in the 21-year-old Englishman. (Mail)

Manchester United have been linked with selling Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, but the club plan to keep the 27-year-old and give him an improved contract. (Star)

Manchester United are targeting Benfica and Portugal midfielder Joao Neves, 19, as one of their summer priorities, but the club could also consider a move for 28-year-old France international Adrien Rabiot, who plays for Juventus, as a more affordable option. (Caught Offside)

United are also tracking Barcelona and Senegal defender Mikayil Faye, 19, but face competition from Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan. (Mail)

West Ham are planning a move for 28-year-old Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney, who has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been given a boost in their pursuit of Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 26, with the Brazilian playmaker admitting he has "other goals". (Team Talk)

Bayern Munich want a decision from Canada left-back Alphonso Davies next week about whether the 23-year-old, who has been linked with Real Madrid, will agree to a new contract at the Bundesliga champions. (Sky Sports Germany)

Tottenham are preparing an early summer bid of between £30m-£40m for 24-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher, whose contract at Chelsea runs out in 2025. (Football Insider)

Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson is on the radar of Tottenham, while Inter Milan are also interested in the 26-year-old Iceland international. (Football Transfers)

But Gudmundsson would prefer to stay in Italy and is keen on joining Inter, although Juventus are also following him closely. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Julian Nagelsmann, 36, said "it is not impossible" that he extends his contract as Germany manager beyond the end of this summer's Euro 2024 tournament, with talks about a new deal having taken place. (Metro)

Benfica's Rui Pedro Braz is high on a list of potential successors to take over from Dan Ashworth as Newcastle United's sporting director. (Times - subscription required)

