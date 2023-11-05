Monday's gossip: Ben White, Piotr Zielinski, Marcos Alonso, Clement Lenglet, Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal's Ben White

Arsenal are ready to offer England defender Ben White a substantial pay rise as they look to tie the 26-year-old down to a new and improved contract at the club. (Football Insider)

Liverpool and West Ham are both looking at a move for Napoli's Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski, 29, whose contract expires this summer. (Teamtalk via Corriere dello Sport)

Luton are still hopeful of a deal for 19-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Oscar Zambrano, although the LDU Quito player may have to give up his portion of the transfer fee. (Sun)

Real Madrid are unlikely to make any new signings in the January transfer window. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Spanish defenders Marcos Alonso, 32, and Sergi Roberto, 31, will not be offered new contracts by Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)

Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard has hinted that his team will raid European clubs once again in January for talents. (Goal)

Barcelona are believed to be concerned about on-loan French defender Clement Lenglet's situation at Aston Villa, with the 28-year-old yet to make a Premier League appearance. (Sport - in Spanish)

Real Madrid hope the friendships that Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, 23, has with his fellow stars could be key to securing future signings like Bayern Munich's Canadian defender Alphonso Davies, 23, and Paris St-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe, 24. (AS - in Spanish)

Former Arsenal star Samir Nasri has advised Mbappe to stay in France instead of heading to Madrid next summer. (Le10Sport - in French)

Atletico Madrid's Argentine head coach Diego Simeone is close to securing a contract extension with the La Liga club until at least 2027. (Marca)