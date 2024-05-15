MONDAY'S D2 CLASS 3A TRACK AND FIELD: Scranton's Graff and Abington Heights' Pucilowski help fuel teams to early Class 3A lead

SCRANTON — Scranton’s Aidan Graff and Abington Heights’ Anna Pucilowski each circled the track eight times in the final races of a competitive first day at the District 2 Track and Field Championships and extended leads on their way to convincing gold-medal winning efforts.

Both distance stars won their respective 3,200-meter runs to close Monday’s action and help their teams build early leads in the team standings at Scranton Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Graff darted out to the early lead on his first lap and never trailed to win in a time of 9 minutes, 31.14 seconds. Scranton closed Day 1 with 37.5 points to lead the Class 3A boys standings. Wyoming Area is second with 21 points, and Pittston Area is third with 19.

Pucilowski also established a fast pace on her first lap and, like Graff, led the entire way to strike gold with a time of 11:05.09. Abington Heights had 40 points after her win to build the early lead. Dallas is second with 36 points, and Delaware Valley is third with 27.

Graff put the race away with a first 400-meter time of 1:09.90. Dallas senior Bryce Phillips stayed with the leader with a 1:10.41.

From there, Graff kept building on his advantage, and he distanced himself from the field with a closing lap of 1:07.54 to surpass his previous personal-best time of 9:40.06 from last week’s Robert Spagna Championship meet.

“On my first lap, I was hoping for a 1:08 or 1:09, and we were there,” Graff said. “We were all on that 1:11 pace for the next few laps, and then I just decided to go. I knew this was my last chance, so I just went after it.

“This feels great. This is every runner’s dream to go out and win a gold medal at districts.”

In the girls meet, Pucilowski jumped out early against a stacked field of outstanding distance runners that included Dallas’ Madison Hedglin and Honesdale’s Brenna Dahlgren.

Pucilowski ran her first 1,600 meters in 5:26.51 and had a final 400 of 1:23.34 to finish more than 2 seconds clear of Hedglin, who ran a blistering 1:18.02 on her last lap to win the silver.

“I just really wanted to get out hard, and that is what I did, but maybe it was a little too hard,” Pucilowski said. “I am excited. I had the adrenaline running, and I am very happy. It hurt, but I am happy.”

Abington Heights also won gold in the 3,200-meter relay.

The team of Maggie Coleman, Reese Morgan, Marygrace Sabatini, and Emma Horsley built an early lead and never looked back, with a winning time of 9:31.06.

West Scranton senior Colin Manley struck gold with a win in the 300 hurdles. He came on strong in the final 60 meters to cross in 40.26, just ahead of Scranton’s Jhaven Sims, who had a time of 40.55.

Manley and Sims take the track on Tuesday as two of the top qualifiers in the 110 hurdles.