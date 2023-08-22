Monday's best in < 10 minutes

Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald give their analysis on the latest news around the NFL – including the Washington Commanders naming Sam Howell as their starter – and give their biggest takeaways from New York Jets training camp after visiting last week. The trio wrap up the show with their biggest takeaways so far this preseason: Jori on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB competition, Charles Robinson on the offensive line problem around the NFL and Charles McDonald on the Carolina Panthers and whether or not they can protect Bryce Young.