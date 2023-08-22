Monday's best in < 10 minutes
Bryce Harper hits an inside-the-park home run, plus the Mariners win their seventh game in a row on this edition of FastCast
Seattle has taken over the third AL wild card and sits just 3 games back in the AL West.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald give their analysis on the latest news around the NFL – including the Washington Commanders naming Sam Howell as their starter – and give their biggest takeaways from New York Jets training camp after visiting last week. The trio wrap up the show with their biggest takeaways so far this preseason: Jori on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB competition, Charles Robinson on the offensive line problem around the NFL and Charles McDonald on the Carolina Panthers and whether or not they can protect Bryce Young.
Just because Jonathan Taylor has permission to seek a trade doesn't mean a deal will get done. It's much more complicated.
Prior to Monday night, the Ravens had won 24 straight preseason games.
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde make sense of the University of Michigan’s decision to levy a 3-game suspension on head coach Jim Harbaugh after the NCAA abstained from doing so just last week.
The Commanders might have something at quarterback.
The 36-year-old star, after scoring 10 goals in seven matches with Inter Miami, isn’t ready to rest just yet.
The All-Pro running back is reportedly on the market.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
In a big night for the Americans, Grant Holloway won his third-straight world title in the 110 meter hurdles.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus looks to make sense out of some interesting ADP changes after Week 2 of exhibition play.
Pulisic introduced himself to Serie A in style.
The jersey and a near-perfect condition Mickey Mantle trading card sold for a combined nearly $10 million at auction last weekend.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Thursday's Steelers vs. Falcons game.
Washington’s Jennifer Cohen will replace Mike Bohn as USC's athletic director. Bohn abruptly resigned in May.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Whether a conservatorship was ever appropriate is under newfound scrutiny now that Michael Oher has alleged that the Tuohys misled him into signing it as a rising high school senior.
The Ravens face the Commanders looking for their 25th straight preseason win.
The Trojans are the favorites to win the Pac-12 in 2023. Can they win the conference and make the College Football Playoff?