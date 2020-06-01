Monday’s Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, forecast and more

The Xfinity Series is back in action with Monday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Since the series resumed in May, Chase Briscoe won at Darlington and Kyle Busch won last week at Charlotte.

Harrison Burton will start on the pole after the random draw. Brandon Jones will be beside him on the front row.

Here are the details for the race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Paul Livrieri, executive vice president of operations for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, will give the command to start engines at 7:05 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:15 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 11:30 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 5 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 6:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 6:57 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 6:58 p.m. by Allie Colleen.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (159.9 miles) around the 0.533-mile oval.

PACE LAP: At the direction of race control, drivers will have the opportunity to run one pace lap down pit road before the green flag for a pit road speed check. If a driver stops in the pit box for any reason, pulls over or slow down, they will start at the rear of the field.

COMPETITION CAUTION: TBA

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny conditions with a high of 73 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Kyle Busch passed Austin Cindric on the last lap to win at Charlotte Motor Speedway last week. Daniel Hemric finished second. Cindric placed third.

Story continues

LAST RACE AT BRISTOL: Tyler Reddick won the race last August. Chase Briscoe was second. John Hunter Nemechek was third.

LINEUP (set by rule book and random draw): Click here for starting lineup

Monday’s Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, forecast and more originally appeared on NBCSports.com