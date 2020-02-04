Monday’s Things To Know: Three top ten teams cruise

It was arguably the most uneventful night of the college basketball season on Monday night.

Here are the three things you need to know:

1. BAYLOR JUST KEEPS ON WINNING

The Bears jumped out to a 22-6 lead on Kansas State on the road and never looked back. The Wildcats made it interesting, but they never tied the game and only managed to cover the 6.5 points thanks to one of the most excruciatingly bad beats of the season.

At this point, I’m not sure what there is left to say about this Baylor team.

There’s a reason they haven’t lost a game since the first week of the season.

2. TEXAS MISSED ON A CHANCE TO WIN AT KANSAS

Texas is a team that is badly in search of marquee wins, and there may not be a better win than escaping the Phog with a W. The Longhorns actually led Kansas, 33-31, at halftime, but the wheels fell off in the second half as Udoka Azubuike went for 17 points and 12 boards in a 69-58 win.

3. NORTH CAROLINA DIDN’T HAVE ENOUGH IN THE TANK

The Tar Heels jumped out to an early lead on No. 8 Florida State on Monday night, but a 9-0 run at the end of the first half that turned a 28-20 UNC lead into a 29-28 deficit coupled with an 11-minute second half field goal drought ended UNC’s upset bid.

This was a tin that the Tar Heels badly needed if they were going to have any chance of getting to the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid. It did not happened, and after losing at home to Boston College on Saturday, it’s time to throw in the towel: If North Carolina does not win the ACC tournament, they will not be playing in the NCAA tournament.