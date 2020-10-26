Monday Texas Cup race: Start time, forecast, TV

Persistent rain Sunday forced NASCAR to postpone the Cup playoff race to Monday morning at Texas Motor Speedway.

The race is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

The middle event in the Round of 8 had run 52 of 334 laps when the field was brought down pit road because of rain. After about four hours of attempting to dry the track, NASCAR announced the postponement. Clint Bowyer was leading when the race was stopped.

A spot in next month’s championship race is up for grabs should a playoff driver win Monday’s race. Joey Logano secured a spot in the Phoenix season finale by winning last weekend at Kansas.

Read more about NASCAR Texas Cup race to resume Monday morning Kevin Harvick hits wall early at Texas Texas Truck race results, driver points

View photos Texas Cup race More

View photos

View photos

Here is all the info for the Monday Cup race at Texas:

(All times are Eastern)

RESUMPTION: The race is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Fifty-two laps have been completed.

DISTANCE: The race is 334 laps (501 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 105. Stage 2 ends on Lap 210.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 10 a.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 10 a.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.