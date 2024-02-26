Monday sports roundup: Grace, Stuarts Hall in VISAA states; Gap basketball tickets on sale

Private school basketball

Aubrey Greenmun, Lucy Wells and Maddie Harper are the captains for this year's Grace Christian girls basketball team.

Grace Christian varsity girls basketball beat Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 52-32 in the VACA state consolation game Saturday in Roanoke. The Warriors finish third in the state and will play in the VISAA Division 3 state tournament this week. Grace played in the consolation game after falling 38-30 Friday in the state semifinals to Dayspring Christian.

Lucy Wells led Grace with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and was named to the all-tournament team. Maddie Harper added 10 points in Saturday's win. Wells and Aubrey Greenmun both made first team all-state while Harper was named to the second team all-state.

Grace is now 18-5 on the season. They enter the VISAA tournament as the fourth seed and will host the winner of Brunswick Academy and Westover Christian Academy on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Grace Christian boys also finished third in the VACA state tournament, falling to Smith Mountain Lake 53-49 in the semifinals Friday before rebounding Saturday to beat Faith Christian 53-35 in the consolation game.

The Grace boys are seeded No. 12 in the VISAA Division 4 state tournament and will play at Banner Christian Tuesday.

Meanwhile Stuart Hall in also in the VISAA Division 4 state tournament as the seventh seed. It's the first time in school history that Stuart Hall has qualified for the tournament. The Dragons host No. 10 Stonebridge Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Gap tickets available

SWOOPE — Buffalo Gap girls basketball hosts Westmoreland in the Class 1 state semifinals Tuesday, 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at GoFan for $10 or at the gate Tuesday night for $12.

Gap will play the winner of Essex and Brunswick on Friday, March 1. Essex is the Region 1A champion while Brunswick is the Region 1B runner-up, losing to Buffalo Gap last week.

On the other side of the bracket Region 1D champ Eastside playing Region 1C runner-up Fort Chiswell while Region 1C champ George Wythe and Region 1D runner-up Honaker also play. Those two winners also play on Friday March 1.

The Class 1 girls state championship game is scheduled for Thursday, March 7 at 6 p.m. in Richmond at VCU.

Mary Baldwin watch party

Mary Baldwin University men's basketball celebrates its USA South tournament championship Saturday, Feb. 24.

STAUNTON — The Mary Baldwin community and basketball fans are invited to join the team to watch the announcement of the 2024 NCAA Division III Tournament Announcement Monday afternoon.

The Fighting Squirrels earned a berth in the tournament after beating Greensboro Saturday for the USA South tournament championship.

Members of the team, coaches and athletic department will be watching the broadcast in the second floor lounge of the Physical Activities Center on campus. The show is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

For those unable to attend the broadcast at the PAC, the show will be broadcast on NCAA.com.

More: Augusta County quarry ordinance upended with potential deal between D.M. Conner and residents

More: A stack of gun laws are headed to Youngkin's desk, dozens of vetoes are expected

— Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Grace, Stuarts Hall in VISAA states; Gap basketball tickets on sale,