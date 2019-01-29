Monday Sports in Brief

NBA

Anthony Davis wants out of New Orleans.

And the NBA might soon see a blockbuster trade to come together.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The five-time All-Star has told the Pelicans that he wants to be traded to a championship-contending team and will not sign an extension with New Orleans, agent Rich Paul told The Associated Press on Monday.

ESPN first reported Davis' demand to be traded to a contender. It is a move that will resonate around the league, one that will have most - if not all - teams trying to see how they can put together a package good enough for the Pelicans to send Davis their way.

Davis is having the best season of his career, averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.

BOSTON (AP) -- Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie had surgery Monday to fix torn ligaments in his right thumb.

The team announced the operation prior to a game against the Boston Celtics. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said he'd been texting with Dinwiddie - presumably using his left hand - and says the 25-year-old is in ''good spirits.''

Atkinson declined to provide a timeline for Dinwiddie's return.

NFL

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears said Monday they had signed kicker Redford Jones.

There is wide speculation that the Bears will part with Cody Parkey, who missed 11 kicks in his first season in Chicago. That included a 43-yard attempt, partially blocked, that would have beaten Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs.

The 24-year-old Jones played at Tulsa and was not drafted after going 12 of 16 on field goals and 44 of 45 on extra point tries as a senior in 2017.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have re-signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract and hired Terry Heffernan as an assistant offensive line coach.

Story continues

Ferguson was an exclusive rights free agent and returns for a fourth season with Buffalo upon signing the contract Monday.

Heffernan will work under newly hired offensive line coach Bobby Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Kicker Adam Vinatieri has signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

General manager Chris Ballard announced Friday the two sides had agreed to terms on a new deal.

Vinatieri made it official with his signature Monday, then told reporters he was glad the process went smoothly and ended early.

WASHINGTON (AP) - CBS News says ''Face the Nation'' moderator Margaret Brennan will sit down with President Donald Trump for an interview that will air before Sunday's Super Bowl.

CBS says the interview will be taped Friday. Part of it will air during the regular ''Face the Nation'' broadcast Sunday morning, while the rest will be shown around 3:30 p.m. EST during CBS' pregame coverage.

NEW YORK (AP) - Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates is undergoing a psychological evaluation at a New York City hospital after his weekend arrest on charges accusing him of punching a police officer after failing to pay a taxi fare, his agent said Monday.

The evaluation is delaying Bates' arraignment on charges including assault, resisting arrest and theft of services, authorities said.

COURTS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Six days before the Super Bowl, the court battle has begun in a longshot lawsuit seeking a possible do-over of the NFC game that ended with a Los Angeles Rams victory over the New Orleans Saints, a game affected by what the NFL concedes was a blown ''no-call'' by officials.

A Monday hearing in federal court did not result in an immediate ruling. It dealt largely with a jurisdictional question.

The two Saints season ticket holders who filed the lawsuit want it heard in state court in New Orleans. The NFL filed to have it heard in federal court, where U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan heard initial arguments at midday. She was expected to meet with attorneys on both sides again in the evening and it was unclear when the jurisdictional issue, or the case itself, would be resolved.

BASEBALL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Royals could have paid versatile second baseman Whit Merrifield relatively little this year, then given him a series of one-year contracts accompanied by increasing pressure each season.

Instead, they chose to reward him for both his perseverance and play.

The two sides agreed Monday to a $16.25 million, four-year contract that covers Merrifield's years of arbitration eligibility and includes up to $2 million in performance bonuses. The deal also includes a 2023 team option worth $10.5 million.

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Tigers have hired former star Kirk Gibson as a special assistant to the general manager, and the team says he'll also remain in his role as a commentator for Fox Sports Detroit.

The Tigers announced the move Monday, saying Gibson will assist in on-field duties at the major league and minor league levels, and be involved in personnel meetings.

NHL

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Jake Muzzin from the Los Angeles Kings for a first-round pick and two prospects.

Los Angeles gets forward Carl Grundstrom and the rights to unsigned defenseman Sean Durzi in the deal along with a 2019 first-rounder. The teams announced the trade Monday night, four weeks before the trade deadline.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Artemi Panarin's agent says the star forward won't discuss a new contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets until after the season.

Dan Milstein tweeted a statement Monday saying Panarin's ''priority now is to focus on the rest of the season.''

Panarin will be an unrestricted free agent. The team's efforts to sign him to a multiyear extension have been unsuccessful, and he isn't sure if he wants to stay in Columbus.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Kim Mulkey and Baylor returned to No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll on Monday for the first time nearly six years.

The Lady Bears (17-1) ascended to the top spot after then-No. 1 Notre Dame lost to unranked North Carolina on Sunday. Baylor, which received 24 of 28 first-place votes from a national media panel, last was No. 1 in the final poll of the 2012-13 season. The team was the top choice among voters for the final 11 weeks of that season.

MIAMI (AP) - For Miami Hurricanes junior Dewan Hernandez, the season that never started is over.

The 6-foot-11 forward must sit out the remainder of this season and 40 percent of next season because of his dealings with an agent, the NCAA said Monday.

Hernandez responded by saying he'll turn pro this year rather than remaining at Miami to play part of the Hurricanes' 2019-20 season.

The NCAA said Hernandez agreed to receive monthly payments from the agent and accepted other benefits from him. Hernandez sat out the first 19 games of the season awaiting the ruling.

AUTO RACING

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - NASCAR has banned all drivers and team members from betting on its races as part of new gambling guidelines established in this season's rulebook.

NASCAR employees are prohibited from disclosing confidential information and from requesting insider information that could potentially help ''their own gain or for the gain of others.'' They are allowed to participate in fantasy sports relating to the three national touring series, Cup, Xfinity and Truck, but may not accept prizes with a value of more than $250 in any games.

WINTER SPORTS

BERN, Switzerland (AP) - One of Switzerland's best medal hopes for next month's skiing world championships has ended her season to have surgery.

Michelle Gisin opted for an operation to repair the right knee ligaments she damaged in a World Cup super-G race on Saturday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, the Swiss ski federation said in a statement.

It's the first serious injury for the 25-year-old Gisin, who won the Olympic title in Alpine combined last year and silver in that event at the 2017 world championships.

---

https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports