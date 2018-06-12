Monday Sports in Brief

SPORTS BETTING

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Calling it a dream come true and with plans to lay down New Jersey's first sports bet Thursday, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Monday allowing the state's casinos and racetracks to take wagers.

Murphy signed the new law four days after the Democrat-led Legislature sent it to him, making New Jersey the second state after Delaware to allow sports wagering since the Supreme Court decision that cleared the way for such gambling.

Dennis Drazin, the operator of Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, near the Jersey shore, says Murphy will place the first bet on Thursday. A spokesman for Murphy declined to say what wager Murphy would be making.

Drazin called it a ''great day'' for the state and praised Murphy's ''swift'' action, though lawmakers had called on him to act immediately last week.

Three weeks ago, New Jersey prevailed in a Supreme Court case that struck down a federal law limiting sports betting to just four states.

Now, any state is free to adopt laws legalizing it. Analysts expect most to do so.

Beyond Monmouth Park, other first-day movers would likely include Atlantic City's Borgata casino. It indicated late Thursday it would wait for Murphy to act.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Austin Langworthy's home run off Steven Williams' glove in the 11th inning gave overall top seed Florida a 3-2 victory against Auburn in the deciding game of their NCAA super regional Monday night, sending the defending national champion Gators to the College World Series for the fourth consecutive year.

Langworthy lined a pitch off freshman All-American closer Cody Greenhill (6-3) to the wall. Williams had a bead on it, but it bounced off his glove and over the fence. It was Langworthy's fourth homer of the season and second in the best-of-three series.

Williams dropped to the ground in disbelief as Florida players rushed the field and waited for Langworthy to touch home plate before mobbing him.

The Gators (47-19) advance to play Texas Tech in Omaha, Nebraska later this week. Florida is headed there for the seventh time in the last nine years.

Auburn (43-23) was trying to get to the CWS for the first time since 1997.

TENNIS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - Past French Open finalist Sara Errani's doping suspension was increased Monday from two months to 10 months, a decision that left her ''disgusted by this matter'' and questioning if she will play again.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced its rulings on appeals by Errani and Italy's national anti-doping agency, which asked for up to a two-year punishment.

The 31-year-old Italian tested positive for the banned substance letrozole in an out-of-competition drug test at her family home in February 2017. Errani was told about the result in April 2017 but continued to compete with the hope of winning on appeal.

Her original two-month ban was served from August to October 2017. That period will count toward her new 10-month suspension.

Errani had to wait seven months for the decision.

The sports court ruled that the letrozole came from medicine taken by Errani's mother ''that found its way into the family meal prepared by the athlete's mother and eaten by the entire family, including the athlete'' in February 2017. But the court said Errani needed to be more careful and that her mother's fault ''is imputed to her.''

HORSE RACING

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Triple Crown winner Justify returned to Churchill Downs for a little rest Monday, arriving just before a thunderstorm and greeted by camera-clicking fans intent on getting a shot of horse racing's newest superstar.

A crowd watched the chestnut colt with a white blaze exit a van after a midday flight from Islip, New York.

Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes walked Justify outside Barn 33. He said the horse traveled well and will be ''just taking it easy'' for a few days before this weekend's celebration and his return to California.

Justify became the 13th Triple Crown champion with Saturday's 1 3/4-length victory in the Belmont Stakes that improved him to 6-0 lifetime. His milestone run follows that of 2015 champion American Pharoah, also trained by Bob Baffert.

Baffert, jockey Mike Smith and Justify's owners will receive engraved trophies for winning the Kentucky Derby during Saturday night's card. The track said details for honoring Justify were still being worked out.

As was the case with American Pharoah, who ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought, spectators waited as the van carrying Justify turned the corner before stopping in front of Baffert's barn. A wall featured two new signs, one proclaiming Justify's achievement below another for American Pharoah.