Monday recruiting recap: Aquinas RB Lyle flips to Miami, Parks to USF

Jordan Lyle didn't wait until the early signing period to flip.

The St. Thomas Aquinas running back, ranked No. 25 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, announced his decision to switch his commitment from Ohio State to Miami on Monday night.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Lyle initially committed to the Buckeyes on April 29, but Miami did not stop recruiting him. Lyle attended multiple Miami games this season and took an official visit this past week before making things official on Monday.

Lyle had 130 carries for 1,376 yards and 21 touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 177 yards and a score in 2023. He has topped the 1,000-yard mark and averaged more than 10 yards per carry in consecutive seasons.

Miami now has a trio of running back commits in the 2024 class: Kevin Riley (Tuscaloosa County, Alabama), Chris Wheatley-Humphrey (South Broward) and Lyle. Riley visited Alabama this past weekend and is another player who could flip this week.

Around the state

Robinson wide receiver Arkese Parks announced his commitment to USF. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound Robinson caught 19 passes for 428 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 214 yards and four scores in six games.

Demontrae Gaston - Pensacola Catholic High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

Toledo got a commitment from Pensacola Catholic linebacker Demontrae Gaston (6-foot-1, 200 pounds). Gaston recorded 79 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, forced three fumbles and intercepted two passes this fall, when he helped the Crusaders reach the Class 2S state semifinals.

St. Augustine's Devonte Lyons (6) celebrates his touchdown score during the fourth quarter of an FHSAA Class 3S state semifinal high school football matchup Friday, Nov. 30, 2023 at St. Augustine High School in St. Augustine, Fla. The St. Augustine Yellow Jackets defeated the Dunbar Tigers 35-14 and advance to the state final in Tallahassee. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

St. Augustine running back Devonte Lyons committed to FIU. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound back played a key role for the Yellow Jackets' Class 3S state runner-up squad in 2023, rushing for 1,558 yards and 27 touchdowns. Lyons rushed for 3,736 yards and 56 touchdowns the past three seasons.

Armwood offensive lineman Damon McMillian (6-foot-3, 330 pounds) committed to Rhode Island. Armwood averaged 185.8 rushing yards per game and 6.5 yards per carry in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Monday recruiting recap: Aquinas RB Lyle flips to Miami, Parks to USF