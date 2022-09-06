Monday Press Conference: select players speak after Week 1 victory

Texas A&M opened their 2022 season against Sam Houston State at Kyle Field, defeating the Bearkats 31-0 in a game that lasted almost 6 hours due to an extensive weather delay during halftime. On Monday, head coach Jimbo Fisher and a select group of players reflected on the win and answered questions regarding their upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Aggies were one of several SEC teams who pitched a shutout to open their season, showing that even with the departure of former defensive coordinator Mike Elko (now the head coach at Duke University), current defensive coordinator D.J Durkin has seemed to make a smooth transition so far in the role while taking clear advantage of the wide array of talent and experience in the defensive line and defensive back rooms.

On offense, led by starting quarterback Haynes King, the outside calls for more explosive chunk plays in the passing game were answered, as King proceeded to throw 3 touchdowns for 66, 63, and 43 yards, with senior wide receiver Ainias Smith on the receiving end of two of them.

Now, here are some of the most notable quotes from Jardin Gilbert, Isaiah Raikes, and Yulkeith Brown.

Jardin Gilbert on his recruitment process, and his first impressions of Appalachian State

"My recruitment process was kind of crazy because it was the COVID year. I didn't get to visit schools as much as I wanted to… From day one that A&M offered me, they showed me love."

On App State

“We really haven’t watched enough film yet for me to say anything, but we’re going to take it one game at a team. Just because App State isn’t in our division doesn’t mean it’s a let-off. We’re going to treat them like we do any opponent.”

Jardin Gilbert on the leadership presented from Demani Richardson and Antonio Johnson, and his view on A&M's defensive mindset



“Since I’ve been here, (Antonio Johnson) and Demani (Richardson) have took me in… I’m very grateful for both of them. Any little thing I can learn from them, I do. I probably get on their nerves with all the questions I ask.”

On the Defense:

“We’re a family, so we got each other’s backs. We’re going to play fast, confident and hard, 100 percent of the time.”

Jardin Gilbert on former Aggie safety Leon O'Neal's influence on his play at free safety, and his thoughts on his first career interception



“Every chance I got, I asked Leon (O’Neal) questions. Him knowing that I was one step or one injury behind him, he knew I was good.” “What helped me was asking him questions and watching him throughout the season.”

On his first career interception as an Aggie:

“Coach Durkin is a genius with his schemes and having us in the right place at the right times. I was excited, but I have a lot of work to do.”

Jardin Gilbert on defensive coordinator D.J Durkin's scheme, and the importance of defensive communication



“Coach Durkin brings a different type of energy every single day. He’s enthusiastic, and he’s going to make sure you match his energy.” (Gilbert also says that Durkin’s defense is more about “zone and matching routes” than what Mike Elko ran at A&M.)

On defensive communication

“I believe that we can always do better at communicating… And just the little things like eye discipline.” “We still have a lot of work to do, but if we play hard and play fast, we’ll be OK.”

Isaiah Raikes on continuing the pass rush the Aggies has established in recent seasons, and the importance of opening the season with a shutout



“I feel like we picked up a lot of stuff that they taught us the last two years… We have a lot of young guys in the rotation now, and they picked up everything pretty fast.”

On the importance of pitching a shutout:

“It’s a great tone setter for the season. … The fact that we were able to keep zero points on the board is definitely a great accomplishment as a defense and something we want to continue the rest of the season.”

Isaiah Raikes on his confidence in the offensive line, and how to counter Appalachian State's high scoring offense



“I look forward to seeing them gel and get together more and more. A lot of them, it was their first time playing together.”

On App State’s offense

“We want to hold them to minimal points as possible… I look forward to that, and I’m pretty sure our whole defense looks forward to that.”

Isaiah Raikes on the highly touted freshmen defensive class, and the importance of playing with aggression off the edge



“They’re picking up everything we’re putting down. It has been great playing with them and watching them develop.” “I feel like our defense came with more aggression and more of an edge to make sure they don’t get in the end zone, that’s for sure.”

Yulkeith Brown on his key block during Ainias Smith's 43 yard touchdown reception, and his thoughts on frehshmen Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall's big day



“I feel like the block has gotten me more love because I feel like that was the best part of my day.”

On Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall:

“Those guys came in ready. They put the work in over the summer, and they were ready.”

Yulkeith Brown on quarterback Haynes King, and who in fact is the fastest A&M receiver



“Haynes King is a great quarterback. He has a great arm. A few plays on Saturday, he couldn’t show off his arm because of the line a little bit. He’s a great quarterback.” “We just need to race and find out because nobody knows yet… I’m putting myself first.”

Yulkeith Brown on scoring his first touchdown, and Ainias Smith's leadership



“Finally seeing the crowd finally know who I am and seeing them; I had a celebration in my mind, but once I looked up, I forgot about it.”

On Ainias Smith’s leadership:

“He’s a great leader… That’s another reason why I came in because Jimbo told me he was my type of guy.” “He’s a great role model. He’s not a vocal leader. He likes to show you how he’s going to lead, but this year, he took time to speak.”

Yulkeith Brown on witnessing the 2022 Aggies play in the Orange Bowl, and his thoughts on a "hypothetical" A&M football 4X100 relay team



“That was my only time seeing A&M ever play, and I think that was one of the best games I ever saw. They tell me that’s one of the best teams ever, so I thought why not come here and be part of a better team?” “My first leg, I’d go with Haynes (King). I’m going to get (Devon) Achane two, Evan (Stewart) three, and let me close it out, or you could let Achane close it out.”

