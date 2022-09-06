Monday Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher speaks after Week 1 victory

Texas A&M opened their 2022 season against Sam Houston State at Kyle Field, defeating the Bearkats 31-0 in a game that lasted almost 6 hours due to an extensive weather delay during halftime. On Monday, head coach Jimbo Fisher and a select group of players reflected on the win and answered questions regarding their upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Aggies were one of several SEC teams who pitched a shutout to open their season, showing that even with the departure of former defensive coordinator Mike Elko (now the head coach at Duke University), current defensive coordinator D.J Durkin has seemed to make a smooth transition so far in the role while taking clear advantage of the wide array of talent and experience in the defensive line and defensive back rooms.

On offense, led by starting quarterback Haynes King, the outside calls for more explosive chunk plays in the passing game were answered, as King proceeded to throw 3 touchdowns for 66, 63, and 43 yards, with senior wide receiver Ainias Smith on the receiving end of two of them.

Now, here are some of Jimbo Fisher’s most notable quotes from the day

Fisher reflecting on Saturday's win, while noting some struggles on the offensive line

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during a half time interview of the game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“Very proud of our team. Good win. Any time you get a shutout, those are so rare and extreme. They’re very hard to get.”

On the offensive line:

“Offensively, we struggled a little bit up front and missed some blocks. Everybody took turns.”

Fisher on making second half adjustments, and his view on Haynes King's performance



“In the second half, we made some good adjustments as far as getting kids calmed down… We became much more efficient on offense with some sustained drives, more positive plays and not as many negative plays.”

On Haynes King:

“You never want turnovers, but at the same time, it didn’t affect him mentally in the game.”

Fisher on Devon Achane's unusual performance, and how the young tight end group performed



We couldn’t get him going. He actually had a drop, which was rare for him.”

On the Tight Ends;

“The young tight ends got in there and battled. We got Crownover in there. We’ll use him as a tackle and a tight end.”

Fisher on "improving in all three phases" going into next weeks matchup, and center Bryce Foster's current status



“We have a lot to improve on in all three phases, and we better because we have a tremendous football team coming in here.”

On Bryce Foster:

“I’m hoping, but I don’t know when (he’ll return). … They tell me day-to-day in the medical room.”

Fisher on his support for the new college football playoff expansion



“The excitement in the college game of 12, 15, 18 games across the country at the end of the year should enhance the college game.”

Fisher on player growth each week, and his first comments on the difficulties that Appalachian State presents



“Hopefully they can grow each and every day and with each play.” “That’s your goal, and that’s why we practice good-on good-every week. … Every player has to grow each and every week, and we have to grow because we have a young offensive football team.”

On Appalachian State:

“This team can play in any league. They have great players, have gotten a few transfers and recruited well.” “This is a great team and one that can play on either side of the back.”

Fisher on his personal history with Appalachian state, and the importance to living up to the Texas A&M standard



“I played them when I was at LSU in ’05 or ’06 at our place. They were phenomenal. … The score was like 27-3 or something like that. They moved the ball well but didn’t score.” “Your standard always has to stay your standard no matter what it was before or after that game. Some goals we met, others we didn’t.”

Fisher on Appalachian State's running game, and further comments regarding the Aggies offensive line play in the opener



“When you get that running game going, it opens up so many different avenues in your offense. They do a great job of it.” “They’re going to challenge you all the way across the board.”

On the offensive line play:

“Solidly. I think we gave up a little penetration inside. … We got to get a little more of a presence in the inside three. On the edges, we were pretty good, and we didn’t give up a sack.”

Lastly, Fisher on his first impressions of the brand new Aggie Park, and his current opinion on depth charts



“I won a game, watched a guy catch a fish and never had to leave the parking lot. How many people can say that?” (Fisher also says that Aggie Park enhances much more about life on campus beyond the game day atmosphere.)

His opinion on depth charts:

“It’s ever-changing so much that it’s hard for us to even put them down. Seriously.”

