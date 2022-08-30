Monday Press Conference: Everything Jimbo Fisher said ahead of Sam Houston State matchup

It was quite the offseason for Texas A&M, and let me tell ya, it’s going to be a beautiful sight once head coach Jimbo Fisher and his 2022 squad burst onto Kyle Field this Saturday as they take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats to kick off their 2022 season.

As we will see at the start of every week this season, Fisher and a select group of players sat down with the local media to answer questions regarding their upcoming matchup with Sam Houston State, taking on one of the better FCS programs that are only a small step below the likes of North Dakota State, and James Madison University.

Jimbo began the presser noting how excited he is for the players to finally get on the field and show everyone just how much work they’ve put in during the off-season and fall camp, and the importance of having a solid week of practice this week in preparation for Saturday.

Before the questions began, Fisher praised the Bearkat’s sustained success in recent years, noting that they’ve only lost two games in two seasons, while winning the FCS Title in 2020, adding that the team shouldn’t overlook the men from Huntsville, Texas by any means.

Now, here is the rest of what Jimbo Fisher had to say during Monday’s press conference.

On safety Jardin Gilbert's continued development, and if there was a deciding factor in the quarterback battle

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) tackles South Carolina Gamecocks running back ZaQuandre White (11) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“He has grown. He is learning his assignments. He is feeling more comfortable in his assignments.” “I think he is making very good strides and had a really good camp.”

On the quarterback battle:

“There is no deciding factor. There are multitudes over a period of time. We feel confident in all three quarterbacks.” “We’re very comfortable with Haynes and feel like he had a great camp.”

His take on continuous position battles throughout the season, and Haynes King's experience in the Texas A&M offense

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) hand off the ball to running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“Every job is up for grabs every day, every game. If you’re not doing what you need to, everybody can be replaced.” “Nothing is entitled to you. Nothing is given to you… At any position on any team.”

On Haynes King:

“It didn’t hurt him, but I think all the guys know what’s going on. Max (Johnson) picked it up very quickly.” “I don’t know if that was a determining factor. The other guys picked it up and are very intelligent.”

On the challenge Sam Houston State will present, and the confidence he has in the team going into Saturday

May 16, 2021; Frisco, Texas, USA; Sam Houston State Bearkats head coach K.C. Keeler is mobbed by his players after the game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the Division I FCS Championship football game at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

“A lot of guys in the NFL went to FCS schools.” “They are an excellent football team that is coached very well, and we’re going to have to play a heck of a football game.”

On the players:

“I feel confident in all of our guys… I think we have a very good team that has a chance to play very well. We need to practice well so that we can be prepared to play well.”

On the status of the QB room, and his confidence in Texas A&M's offensive and defensive system

Jul 21, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“All three guys, our team responds to and they play well around them.”

On the system:

“I know the system we have is a very good system that has been proven for a long period of time, and our players are executing it very well right now.” “I always feel confident in our guys, but we have to go out there and play.”

How he personally feels as Saturday approaches, and the joy the player development this summer has brought him as a head coach

Jul 21, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“There are always butterflies for a season. There are butterflies for every game. Butterflies mean you care.” “To watch them evolve into the team and the players individually and collectively that they can become is one of the joys of being a coach.” “I’m very excited for that.”

