Monday preps: Warriors sweep team titles at WACO

Apr. 9—WAYLAND — Both the Van Buren County girls and boys track and field teams brought home the championship trophies from the WACO Relays on Monday.

The Van Buren County girls dominated the meet, scoring 145 points to beat WACO by 60 winning 14 events including top-two finishes from teammates in five different events. The Van Buren County boys, meanwhile, secured wins in eight different events including the top three finishes in the 3,200-meter run on the way to scoring 97 points, edging WACO by 17.

Landry Loeffler led the parade of Van Buren runners across the finish line in the two-mile boys individual race, winning the 3,200 title in 11:24.33. Elijah Westercamp came in second for the Warriors in 12:46.85 while Kayden Farris placed third in 12:56.55.

Lincoln Bainbridge brought home the win for the VBC boys in the 1,600-meter run, finishing the race in 4:52.21, before anchoring the Warriors in a winning run of 9:02.76 in the 4x800 relay. Bryce Moquin finished first for Van Buren County in the 100-meter dash in 11.99 seconds, Tyler Stoltz won the boys high jump reaching 6-2 and Cameron Stoltz took the shot put for the Warriors with a throw of 36-10.5.

Caylin Schmitt edged Warrior teammate Emma Coffin to claim the title for VBC in the girls 100-meter dash in 14.16 seconds. Ava Loeffler won the girls 200-meter dash for the Warriors in 30.11 seconds, 1.56 ahead of teammate Payton Wiley, while Libby Bainbridge claimed the 400-meter hurdles in 1:21.18 ahead of VBC teammate Daphny Wells who finished second in the race in 1:25.65.