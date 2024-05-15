MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Teutopolis dominates Cerro Gordo/Bement in regional quarterfinals; Teutopolis baseball ends regular season with win over Mt. Vernon

May 14—TEUTOPOLIS — The bats were hot and stayed that way for the Teutopolis softball team in its regional quarterfinal matchup against Cerro Gordo/Bement Monday at Teutopolis Junior High School Softball Field.

The Lady Shoes (16-17) scored 11 runs in the first inning, four in the second and one in the third in their four-inning victory, which vaulted them to a regional semifinal contest against Pana at Bulldog Field outside of St. Anthony High School.

Chloe Hoene, Kylie Borreis and Korynn Westendorf had two hits. Olivia Copple, Summer Wall, Kera Hartke, Malea Helmink, Clara Mette, Mallory Bloemer, Olivia Wermert and Kayleigh Zerrusen had one for T-Town. Hoene and Wermert hit doubles and Wall hit a triple.

Olivia Hemmen pitched for the Lady Shoes. She allowed three hits and one run with one strikeout in four innings.

Below are scores from Monday from around the area.

BASEBALL

Teutopolis 10, Mt. Vernon (H.S.) 1

Teutopolis defeated Mt. Vernon, 10-1, in Jefferson County.

Devin Kreke and Zac Niebrugge had two hits. Conner Hoelscher, Austin Borries, Mitch Koester and Brett Kreke had one for the Wooden Shoes (20-11). Hoelscher and Koester each hit one double.

Carter Hoene and Andrew Probst pitched for T-Town. Hoene allowed two hits, one run and four walks to five strikeouts in five innings; Probst allowed one walk in two innings.

Dieterich 1, Bluford (Webber) 0

Dieterich defeated Bluford (Webber), by forfeit, at Dieterich High School Baseball Field in a regional quarterfinal of the North Clay Regional.

The Movin Maroons improve to 8-14 with the win.

Altamont 8, Newton 1

Altamont defeated Newton, 8-1, at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park.

Kaden Davis and Eli Miller had three hits. Nathan Stuemke, Keegan Schultz, Ethan Robbins, Kaidyn Miller, Clayton Arnold, Riley Berg and Kade Milleville had one for the Indians (25-9). Robbins hit a home run and Stuemke hit a double.

Robbins, Stuemke, Schultz, Davis, Aden McManaway and Milleville pitched for Altamont. Robbins allowed one hit with two strikeouts in two innings; Stuemke had two strikeouts in one inning; Schultz allowed one hit and one walk to two strikeouts in one inning; Davis allowed two hits and one run to one strikeout in one inning; McManaway allowed two walks to one strikeout in one inning and Milleville threw one inning.

As for the Eagles (16-15), Gavin Meinhart had two hits and Max Meinhart and Gus Bierman had one. Bierman hit a double.

Carson Barthelme, Kohlten Barthelme, Bierman and Hayden Mulvey pitched for Newton. Carson allowed eight hits, three runs and two walks to one strikeout in 2 2/3 innings; Kohlten allowed one hit, two runs and two walks to two strikeouts in two innings; Bierman allowed four hits, three runs and three walks to one strikeout in one inning and Mulvey allowed one walk to two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

Toledo (Cumberland) 3, Vandalia 2

Cumberland defeated Vandalia, 3-2, in Fayette County in a regional quarterfinal of the Teutopolis Regional.

Wyatt Watkins had three hits. Wyatt Jackson had two and Hudson McElravy, Grady Jones and Kade McMechan had one for the Pirates (12-14).

Zack Buescher pitched for Cumberland. He allowed seven hits and two runs in seven innings.

Farina (South Central) 10, Zeigler (Z.-Royalton) 9

South Central defeated Zeigler-Royalton, 10-9, at Lions Field in Kinmundy.

Maddox Robb had three hits. Callaway Smith had two and Trevan Sidwell, Colton Smith, Brody Markley, Zane Montes and Evan Hoover had one for the Cougars (15-13-1). Robb and Callaway Smith hit home runs.

Coen West, Sidwell, Callaway Smith and Montes pitched for South Central. West allowed one hit, three runs (two earned) and four walks to two strikeouts in one inning; Sidwell allowed three hits and two runs to three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings; Smith allowed six hits, four runs (two earned) and one walk to two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings and Montes had one strikeout in one inning.

SOFTBALL

Olney (Richland County) 7, Effingham (H.S.) 6

Effingham fell to Olney (Richland County), 7-6, in Richland County.

Raegan Boone had three hits. Sidney Donaldson, Mya Harvey and Alyssa Martin had two and Jerzi Bierman and Natalie Armstrong had one for the Flaming Hearts (20-10). Armstrong hit a home run and Martin hit a triple.

Armstrong and Saige Althoff pitched for Effingham. Armstrong allowed seven hits, six runs (three earned) and two walks to one strikeout in 4 1/3 innings; Althoff allowed two hits, one run and one walk to two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.

Farina (South Central) 11, Dieterich 1

Dieterich fell to South Central, 11-1, at Webster Family Park.

Taegan Webster had three hits. Lauren Johnson had two and Kyra Swift, Kaitlyn Swift, Amelia Montes, Kinlee Thompson, Zoey Feldhake and Perci Reid had one for the Lady Cougars (23-11). Johnson and Webster hit doubles.

Webster and Johnson pitched for South Central. Webster allowed four hits, one run and one walk to five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings; Johnson threw 1/3 of an inning.

As for the Movin Maroons (17-16), Lucie Jansen had two hits and Estella Meinhart and Eva Meinhart had one. Jansen hit a triple.

Callie Faller, Ella Kreke and Kinley Will pitched for Dieterich. Faller allowed five hits, six runs and four walks to one strikeout in two innings; Kreke allowed one hit in two innings and Will allowed five hits, five runs (three earned) and two walks to two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

St. Elmo/Brownstown 17, Bluford (Webber) 7

St. Elmo/Brownstown defeated Bluford (Webber), 17-7, in Jefferson County in a regional quarterfinal of the South Central Regional.

Alivia Claycomb had four hits. Jayna Ireland had three. Macey Sapp and Kelly Moss had two and Daisy Chandler had one for the Eagles (4-18). Sapp, Claycomb and Ireland each hit a double.

Dayana Haslett pitched for St. Elmo. She allowed seven hits, seven runs and 10 walks to four strikeouts in seven innings.

Toledo (Cumberland) 7, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 5

Cumberland defeated Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7-5, in Douglas County in a regional quarterfinal of the St. Joseph-Ogden Regional.

Libby McGinnis and Katie Kingery had two hits and Avery Donsbach, Ashton Tolen, Jade Carr, Mia Holsapple, Jenna Hougham and Jadalyn Sowers had one for the Lady Pirates (11-16).

Holsapple pitched for Cumberland. She allowed 12 hits, five runs and one walk to five strikeouts in seven innings.

BOYS TENNIS

Effingham (St. Anthony) 8, Shelbyville 0

St. Anthony defeated Shelbyville, 8-0, at Effingham Community Park.

In singles competition, Manaye Mossman beat Owen Rice (6-0, 6-0); Joey Trupiano beat Owen Heddrich (4-1); Connor Eggars beat Austin Greenwood (6-0); Jackson Schultz beat Conner Boarman (3-0) and Charlie Wegman beat Chase Boarman (5-1).

In doubles action, Eggars and Schultz beat Heddrich and Greenwood (6-1, 6-0); Wegman and Alec Hakman beat Conner and Chase Boarman (6-2, 6-1) and Noah Jansen and Max Gillenwater beat Will Klepzig and Caden Bray (6-0, 6-1).