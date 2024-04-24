MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP: St. Anthony baseball, softball take down Dieterich; Teutopolis baseball beats South Central on Senior Night

Apr. 23—EFFINGHAM — Below are scores from Monday from around the area.

SOFTBALL

Effingham (St. Anthony) 8, Dieterich 0

St. Anthony defeated Dieterich, 8-0, at Dieterich High School Softball Field.

Addie Wernsing, Abbi Hatton, and Laney Coffin had two hits, and Adysen Rios, Sydney Kibler, Maddie Kibler, Stacie Vonderheide, Julia Schultz, and Lilly Gannaway had one for the Bulldogs (17-2).

Sydney Kibler and Wernsing pitched for St. Anthony. Kibler allowed one hit and one walk to five strikeouts in four innings. Wernsing allowed one hit with three strikeouts in three innings.

As for the Movin Maroons (11-10), Callie Faller had two hits.

Faller and Ella Kreke pitched for Dieterich. Faller allowed 11 hits, eight runs, and three walks to two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Kreke allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

Altamont 16, Neoga 1

Altamont defeated Neoga, 16-1, at Gilbert Park.

Kylie Osteen had three hits. Brianna Grunloh had two, and Claire Boehm, Grace Lemke, Sophia Pearcy, Laila Hankins, Peyton Osteen, and Cecilia Pearcy had one for Altamont (11-6).

Ella Nelson pitched and allowed one run and two walks to two strikeouts in four innings.

As for Neoga, Josalyn Brandenburg pitched and allowed 11 hits, 16 runs (five earned), and seven walks to four strikeouts in three innings.

Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 7, Ramsey 4

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Ramsey, 7-4, at Beecher City Park.

Ryleigh Sarver had three hits. Birgen Schlanser, Marissa Summers, and Lena Bowlin had two, and Ruby Stuckemeyer, Addison Wasson, and Koda Colman had one for the Bobcats (3-11).

Summers pitched for CHBC and allowed six hits, four runs (two earned) and one walk to five strikeouts in seven innings.

Toledo (Cumberland) 4, Lawrenceville 3

Cumberland defeated Lawrenceville, 4-3, in Lawrence County.

Jenna Hougham and Jade Carr had two hits, and Jadalyn Sowers, Katie Kingery, and Avery Donsbach had one for the Lady Pirates (7-11).

Aubrey Himes and Mia Holsapple pitched for Cumberland. Himes allowed three hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. Holsapple allowed seven hits, three runs, and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Newton 3, Olney (Richland County) 2

Newton defeated Olney (Richland County), 3-2, at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park.

Lexie Grove had four hits. Avery Mulvey had two, and Bailee Frichtl, Alisson Stanley, Lilly Kessler, and Sally Mahaffey had one for the Lady Eagles (17-5).

Mulvey and Amelia Collins pitched for Newton. Mulvey allowed two hits, two unearned runs, and one walk with six strikeouts. Collins allowed one hit with three strikeouts in four innings.

Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 17, St. Elmo/Brownstown 0

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated St. Elmo/Brownstown, 17-0, at Deken Park.

Samantha Hayes, Kendra Hayes, Clarissa Johnson, and Cameron Carey had two hits, and Mya Friese, Alaira Friese, Claire Holland, Maddie Clark, Zaida Wascher, and Katelyn VonBehrens had one for the Hatchets (9-8).

Kendra Hayes and Mya Friese pitched for WSS. Hayes allowed one hit with four strikeouts in two innings. Friese allowed two hits and three strikeouts in two innings.

As for the Eagles, Daisy Chandler, Jayna Ireland, and Macey Sapp had one hit.

Dayana Haslett and Leila Wright pitched for SEB. Haslett allowed 13 hits, 16 runs (nine earned) and one walk to one strikeout in two innings. Wright allowed one hit, one unearned run and three walks in two innings.

Farina (South Central) 18, Louisville (North Clay) 1

South Central defeated North Clay, 18-1, in Kinmundy.

Kyra Swift, Kaitlyn Swift, and Taegan Webster had two hits, and Kinley Swift, Jasmin Modesty, Amelia Montes, Kinlee Thompson, and Abi Shuler had one for the Lady Cougars (17-8).

Webster pitched for South Central and allowed one hit, one unearned run, and one walk to nine strikeouts in four innings.

As for the Lady Cardinals, Faith Jones had the lone hit.

Lauryn Snell pitched for North Clay and allowed 11 hits, 18 runs (seven earned) and five walks to one strikeout in three innings.

BASEBALL

Effingham (St. Anthony) 13, Dieterich 1

St. Anthony beat Dieterich, 13-1, at Dieterich High School Baseball Field.

Beau Adams, Brock Fearday, Connor Roepke, and Brady Hatton had two hits, and Aiden Lauritzen, Will Fearday, Henry Brent, and Joseph Tegeler had one for the Bulldogs (15-1-1).

Hatton and Adams pitched for St. Anthony. Hatton allowed four hits, one run, and one walk to one strikeout in four innings. Adams allowed one hit with one strikeout in one inning.

As for the Movin Maroons (5-10), Gavin French, Mason Lidy, Jaxon Funneman, Lucas Westendorf, and Landen Keck had one hit.

French pitched for Dieterich. He allowed 12 hits, 13 runs (nine earned) and one walk to one strikeout in five innings.

Teutopolis 13, Farina (South Central) 3

Teutopolis defeated South Central, 13-3, at Teutopolis High School Baseball Field.

Garrett Gaddis had four hits. Mitch Koester and Brett Kreke had three. Mick Niebrugge had two, and Joey Niebrugge and Zac Niebrugge had one for the Wooden Shoes (14-8).

Evan Waldhoff and Carter Hoene pitched for T-Town. Waldhoff allowed two runs and two walks to four strikeouts in four innings. Hoene allowed one hit and one run with three strikeouts in one inning.

As for the Cougars (12-8-1), Callaway Smith and Brody Markley had one hit.

Coen West, Markley, and Trevan Sidwell pitched for South Central. West allowed seven hits, seven runs (five earned) and three walks to one strikeout in two innings. Markley allowed four hits, three runs and four walks to three strikeouts in two innings, and Sidwell allowed three hits, three runs and one walk in 2/3 of an inning.

Altamont 3, Nokomis 2

Altamont defeated Nokomis, 3-2, at Altamont High School Baseball Field.

Nathan Stuemke and Ethan Robbins had two hits, and Keegan Schultz, Dillan Elam, Kaden Davis, Kaidyn Miller, and Clayton Arnold had one for the Indians (16-6).

Robbins and Davis pitched for Altamont. Robbins allowed three hits, two unearned runs, and three walks to six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Davis pitched 1 2/3 innings.

Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 18, Ramsey 2

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Ramsey, 18-2, in Fayette County.

Clayton Wojcik had one RBI. Layne Donaldson had two hits and two RBIs. Kendrick Stoldt had one hit and one RBI. AJ Radloff had one RBI. Wyatt Rueff had three hits and three RBIs. Gage Lorton had one hit. Kyle Lamb had two hits and two RBIs. Kale Hardimon had one hit. Carson Evans had one hit and three RBIs and Clive Schlanser had two hits and one RBI for the Bobcats (6-10).

Louisville (North Clay) 10, Neoga 0

North Clay defeated Neoga, 10-0, at North Clay High School Baseball Field.

Carder Walden had three hits. Cayden Craig and Evan Clifton had two, and Ayden Jones, Trenton Ingram, Jesse Weidner, and Jack Compton had one for the Cardinals (11-9-1).

Compton pitched for North Clay and allowed one hit with five strikeouts in five innings.

As for the Indians (8-10), Keaton Lacy had one hit.

Trey Sheehan, Landon Titus, Lacy, and Carter Young pitched for Neoga. Sheehan allowed four hits, four runs (three earned) and one walk in one inning. Titus allowed two hits and one walk in 1 2/3 innings. Lacy allowed one hit and one unearned run with one strikeout in one inning, and Young allowed four hits, five runs and one walk in one inning.

Bethany (Okaw Valley) 14, Toledo (Cumberland) 2

Cumberland fell to Bethany (Okaw Valley), 14-2, at Toledo Volunteer Field.

Kade McMechan and Bryson Weber had one hit for the Pirates (6-10).

Grady Jones, Zack Buescher, Wyatt Jackson, and Hudson McElravy pitched for Cumberland. Jones allowed five hits, seven runs (four earned), and six walks to two strikeouts in three innings. Buescher allowed four hits and three runs with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Jackson allowed two hits, four runs and five walks in 2/3 of an innings, and McElravy had one strikeout in 2/3 of an inning.

Olney (Richland County) 7, Newton 3

Newton fell to Olney (Richland County), 7-3, at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park.

Isaac Flowers, Payton Harris, Kohlten Barthelme, Max Meinhart, and Gus Bierman had one hit for the Eagles (12-11).

Dylan Gier, Bierman, and Hayden Mulvey pitched for Newton. Gier allowed one hit with five strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Bierman allowed five hits, five runs (three earned) and two walks to three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings, and Mulvey allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) with one strikeout in one inning.

Flora 8, Brownstown/St. Elmo 1

Brownstown/St. Elmo fell to Flora, 8-1, at Brownstown High School Baseball Field.

Josiah Maxey had one hit. Cade Schaub had two, and Lucas Powell had one and one RBI for the Bombers (5-9-1).

Corey Hoopingarner took the loss for Brownstown. He allowed three hits, five runs, and four walks to two strikeouts in four innings.

BOYS TENNIS

Robinson 5, Effingham (H.S.) 4

Effingham fell to Robinson, 5-4, in Crawford County.

In singles matches, Blayne Pals (E) fell to Eli Rosborough (R) 0-6, 2-6. Cannon Bockhorn (E) fell to Aiden Elder (R) 3-6, 2-6. Ross Schaefer (E) fell to Owen Schmidt (R) 2-6, 2-6. Preston Siner (E) beat Duke Thompson (R) 6-1, 6-3. Rece Kinney (E) beat Cody Waggoner (R) 6-2, 6-1, and Blake Hagler (E) fell to Jameson Poorman (R) 6-7, 1-6.

In doubles matches, Pals and Schaefer fell to Elder and Rosborough 4-6, 2-6. Bockhorn and Kinney beat Schmidt and Poorman 6-2, 6-3, and Siner and Hagler beat Thompson and Waggoner 6-3, 1-6, 10-8.

Teutopolis 8, Mt. Zion 1

Teutopolis defeated Mt. Zion, 8-1, at Teutopolis Grade School Tennis Courts.

In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert (T) beat Will Shade (MZ) 6-1, 6-2. Colin Habing (T) beat Ben Walker (MZ) 6-3, 6-2. Oliver Lee (T) beat Oliver Van Der Borght (MZ) 6-2, 6-0. Will Lewis (T) fell to Alex Current (MZ) 6-3, 3-6, 5-10, and Noah Thompson (T) beat Makobi Adams (MZ) 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles matches, Lee and Thompson beat Shade and Walker 7-5, 7-6. Colin Habing and Lewis beat Van Der Borght and Current 6-1, 6-4, and Tabbert and Davidson beat Thomas Kanemaru and Adams (MZ) 6-3, 6-0.

Newton 5, Charleston 4

Newton defeated Charleston, 5-4, in Coles County.

In singles matches, Isaac Street (N) fell to Adam Rudibaugh (C) 3-6, 2-6. Alex Bigard (N) beat Luke Kennedy (C) 6-3, 7-5. Wesley Britton (N) fell to Austin Fahrenbacher (C) 1-6, 7-6, 4-10. Brennan Bigard (N) beat Parker Pounds (C) 6-4, 6-0. Kahlin Michl (N) beat Will Klipp-Kuo (C) 6-4, 6-2, and Michael Shamhart (N) fell to River Monjardin (C) 3-6, 4-6.

In doubles matches, Street and Britton beat Kennedy and Fahrenbacher 2-6, 6-0, 10-3. Alex and Brennan Bigard beat Klipp-Kup and Hassan Abou-Zaid (C) 6-2, 6-1, and Michl and Shamhart fell to Rudibaugh and Monjardin 2-6, 0-6.

TRACK AND FIELD

Robinson Girls Meet

Newton and Teutopolis finished second and third at the Robinson Girls Meet.

Newton finished with 61 points, and Teutopolis had 36 points. Robinson won with 89 points.

T-Town's Ella Niehls finished second in the 100-meter dash with a 13-second personal record. Adi Davidson finished fourth in the 200 at 28.3 seconds. Adrienne Koester finished second in the 400 at 1:07.8 and second in the 800 with a 2:30.8 personal record. Newton's Shay Bennett was second in the 1600 with a 6:10.7 personal record. Lily Yager was third in the 3200 with a 14:39.7 personal record.

Newton's Gracie Smithenry won the 100-meter hurdles with a 17.5 personal record. Karasyn Martin was second in the 300-meter hurdles with a 51.1 second personal record.

Newton's 4x100-meter relay team of Alaina Kuhl, Elley Bennett, Morgan Schafer, and Makayla McVicar won in 53.1 seconds. The 4x200 team of Schafer, McVicar, Isabel Meinhart, and Sydney Kinder was second at 1:55.3. The 4x400 team of Kuhl, Elley Bennett, Karasyn Martin, and Kinder was second in 4:22.1, and the 4x800 team of Grace Schumacher, Shay Bennett, Yurieth Zavala, and Layna Marshall was second at 11:22.7.

Newton's Brooke Schafer won the shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 8 inches. Schafer won the discus with a toss of 88 feet, 7.5 inches. Smithenry won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet. Karasyn Martin was second in the pole vault with an 11-foot, 3-inch personal record. Teutopolis' Ella Neihls won the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 2 inches. She also won the triple jump with a personal best leap of 35 feet, 5 inches.

