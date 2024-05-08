MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP: St. Anthony softball takes down Flora; Dieterich softball blows by CHBC

May 7—EFFINGHAM — Below are scores from Monday from around the area.

SOFTBALL

Effingham (St. Anthony) 4, Flora 1

St. Anthony defeated Flora, 4-1, at Bulldog Field.

Abbi Hatton had two hits (one home run), Maddie Kibler had two hits (one double) and Addie Wernsing, Sydney Kibler and Julia Schultz had one hit for the Bulldogs (23-2).

Sydney Kibler and Wernsing pitched for St. Anthony. Kibler allowed two hits, one run and three walks to six strikeouts in four innings; Wernsing allowed one walk to five strikeouts in three innings.

Dieterich 18, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 6

Dieterich defeated Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 18-6, at Beecher City Park.

Lucie Jansen and Kinley Will had three hits, Ella Kreke and Eva Meinhart had two and Callie Faller, Estella Meinhart, Sammi Goebel and Marli Michl had one for the Movin Maroons (15-15).

Faller, Kreke and Will pitched for Dieterich. Faller allowed two hits, four runs and six walks to three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Kreke allowed five hits, two runs and one walk in 2 2/3 innings and Will allowed one walk to one strikeout in one inning.

As for the Bobcats (3-13), Marissa Summers and Lena Bowlin had two hits and Ryleigh Sarver, Ruby Stuckemeyer and Koda Colman had one.

Summers, Addison Wasson and Macee Rodman pitched for Cowden-Herrick. Summers allowed eight hits, nine runs (four earned) and four walks to four strikeouts in four innings. Wasson allowed six hits, nine runs (four earned) and two walks to one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings and Rodman allowed one walk in 2/3 of an inning.

Mattoon 7, Toledo (Cumberland) 5

Cumberland fell to Mattoon, 7-5, in Coles County.

Libby McGinnis had three hits, Jade Carr and Jadalyn Sowers had two and Avery Donsbach, Ashton Tolen and Suzi Fritts had one for the Lady Pirates (9-14).

Aubrey Himes and Mia Holsapple pitched for Cumberland. Himes allowed three unearned runs and four walks in 1 1/3 innings. Holsapple allowed 10 hits, four runs and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Newton 9, Casey (C.-Westfield) 0

Newton defeated Casey-Westfield, 9-0, at Fairview Park.

Lexie Grove had three hits, Alisson Stanley had two and Bailee Frichtl, Sally Mahaffey, Audrie Reich, Lilly Kessler and Avery Mulvey had one for the Lady Eagles (22-7).

Amelia Collins pitched for Newton and allowed five hits and two walks to four strikeouts in seven innings.

BOYS TENNIS

Effingham (St. Anthony) 5, Flora 4

St. Anthony defeated Flora, 5-4, at Community Park.

In singles matches, Manaye Mossman (STA) beat Ollie Collins (F) 6-1, 6-1. Evan Mossman (STA) beat Adam Pietz (F) 6-4, 6-2. Colin Westendorf (STA) fell to Jordan Gocey (F) 4-6, 5-7. Joey Trupiano (STA) beat Braxton Pipher (F) 6-3, 6-3. Charlie Wegman (STA) fell to Zaiden Lewis (F) 3-6, 4-6 and Teddy Dietzen (STA) fell to Kyler Dennis (F) 0-6, 1-6.

In doubles matches, Manaye and Evan Mossman beat Pietz and Gocey 6-0, 7-6. Westendorf and Trupiano beat Pipher and Dennis 6-3, 6-7, 10-8 and Connor Eggars and Jackson Schultz (STA) fell to Collins and Lawson Spicer (F) 6-7, 6-1, 5-10.

Teutopolis 9, Newton 0

Teutopolis defeated Newton, 9-0, at Newton High School Tennis Courts.

In singles matches, Colin Habing (T) beat Alex Bigard (N) 6-2, 6-3. Oliver Lee (T) beat Wesley Britton (N) 6-1, 6-0. Carter Davidson (T) beat Brennan Bigard (N) 6-1, 6-0. Myles Stortzum (T) beat Kahlin Michl (N) 6-3, 6-3. Will Lewis (T) beat Michael Shamhart (N) 6-0, 6-1 and Noah Thompson (T) beat Noah Goad (N) 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles matches, Lee and Thompson beat Alex Bigard and Britton 6-2, 6-2. Davidson and Stortzum beat Michl and Brennan Bigard 6-4, 6-4 and Habing and Lewis beat Goad and Shamhart 6-0, 6-0.

BASEBALL

Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 6, Dieterich 1

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Dieterich, 6-1, at Dieterich High School Baseball Field.

Jackson Gurgel, Blayzz Verdeyen and Carter Verdeyen had two hits and Ben Bridges, Kendall Morris and Connor Manhart had one for the Hatchets (15-7).

Morris pitched for Windsor and allowed two hits, one run and three walks to eight strikeouts in seven innings.

As for the Movin Maroons (6-14), Jaxon Funneman and Landen Keck had one hit.

Gavin Meinhart and Gavin French pitched for Dieterich. Meinhart allowed nine hits, six runs (three earned) and four walks to four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings; French threw 1/3 of an inning.

Farina (South Central) 8, Neoga 1

South Central defeated Neoga, 8-1, at Neoga High School Baseball Field.

Colton Smith had two hits and Callaway Smith, Evan Hoover, Maddox Robb, Brody Markley and Coen West had one for the Cougars (14-13-1).

West and Chase Guerrettaz pitched for South Central. West allowed one hit and two walks to nine strikeouts in six innings. Guerrettaz allowed two hits, one unearned run and one walk to two strikeouts in one inning.

As for the Indians (10-13), Brock Lanham, Carter Young and Ethan O'Dell had one hit.

James Ballinger, Riley Durdel, Josiah Gentry and Trey Sheehan pitched for Neoga. Ballinger allowed four hits, four runs (two earned) and four walks to five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Durdel allowed one hit, one run and one walk. Gentry allowed two hits, three runs (one earned) and one walk in 2/3 of an inning and Sheehan had four strikeouts in two innings.

Albion (Edwards County) 2, Newton 0

Newton fell to Edwards County, 2-0, at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park.

Drake Wolf, Dylan Gier, Dominic Baltzell and Luke Farley had one hit for the Eagles (16-13).

Max Meinhart and Kohlten Barthelme pitched for Newton. Meinhart allowed five hits, two runs (one earned) and three walks to five strikeouts in six innings. Barthelme pitched one clean inning.

Brownstown/St. Elmo 6, Mulberry Grove 0

Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated Mulberry Grove, 6-0, at Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget.

Corey Hoopingarner had one hit and one RBI and Josiah Maxey and Cade Schaub had one RBI for the Bombers (7-12-1).

Adam Atwood earned the win for Brownstown. He allowed one hit with 15 strikeouts in seven innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

Fairfield Rick Book Invitational

Newton finished third in the 17-team Fairfield Rick Book Invitational.

The Eagles totaled 86 points. Carmi-White County was second with 91 1/2 and Farifield won the event with 103 points.

Evan Zumbahlen finished 12th in the 100 at 12.26 seconds. Parker Wolf won the 200 at 22.45 seconds. Tanner Whitaker finished fifth in the 400 with a 55.67-second personal record. Hayden Borgic finished sixth in the 800 at 2:12.13. Luke Weber won the 1600 at 4:43.27 and Wade Ochs was sixth in the 3200 at 11:47.01.

Evan Baltzell finished third in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.15 seconds. Owen Schackmann finished third in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.63 seconds.

The Newton 4x100 team of Brayden Bergbower, Caleb Flasch, Henry Will and Drew Earnest finished eighth at 49.57 seconds. The 4x200 team of Flasch, Wade Wickham, Zumbahlen and Dalton Marshall finished second at 1:35.68. The 4x400 team of Jackson Sornberger, Evan Baltzell, Whitaker and Weber finished third at 3:46.55 and the 4x800 team of Brock Probst, Borgic, Sornberger and Whitaker finished second at 8:44.42.

Aaron Carroll finished 19th in the shot put with a throw of 32 feet, 10 inches. Wickham finished third in the discus with a toss of 126 feet, 8 inches and won the pole vault with a leap of 12 feet. Bergbower finished eighth in the long jump at 17 feet, 7.50 inches and Schackmann finished 10th in the triple jump at 35 feet, 3.50 inches.