MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Several Teutopolis softball players record hits in win over CHBC; St. Anthony baseball takes down Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour

Apr. 9—TEUTOPOLIS — Ten different Teutopolis softball players recorded hits in the Lady Shoes' 14-0 five-inning win against Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Teutopolis Junior High School Softball Field.

Malea Helmink had two hits (one triple) and four RBIs. Kayleigh Zerrusen had two hits and two RBIs. Jersey Gaddis had one hit (one double) and two RBIs. Olivia Copple had two hits, and Summer Wall, Olivia Roley, CJ Apke, Korynn Westendorf, Alyssa Tipton, and Olivia Wermert had one for T-Town (10-7).

Just as brilliant was Olivia Hemmen in the circle, too.

Hemmen allowed four hits and one walk to five strikeouts in five innings.

As for the Bobcats (0-9), Ryleigh Sarver, Ruby Stuckemeyer, Marissa Summers, and Lena Bowlin had one hit.

Summers and Addison Wasson pitched for CHBC. Summers allowed nine hits, 10 runs (five earned) and four walks to two strikeouts in three innings. Wasson allowed three hits, four runs (one earned), and three walks to one strikeout in one inning.

------

Below are other scores from around the area.

BASEBALL

Effingham (St. Anthony) 7, Mahomet (M.-Seymour) 2

St. Anthony defeated Mahomet-Seymour, 7-2, at Paul Smith Field.

Brock Fearday had two hits, and Connor Roepke and Henry Brent had one for the Bulldogs (9-0-1).

Aiden Lauritzen and Fearday pitched for St. Anthony. Lauritzen allowed six hits, two runs, and five walks in 6 1/3 innings, and Fearday allowed one hit in 2/3 of an inning.

Altamont 9, Neoga 0

Altamont defeated Neoga, 9-0, at Altamont High School Baseball Field.

Kaden Davis and Dillan Elam had two hits, and Ethan Robbins, Eli Miller, Kaidyn Miller, Riley Berg, and Kade Milleville had one for the Indians (8-4).

Elam, Clayton Arnold, Eli Miller, and Davis pitched for Altamont. Elam allowed two walks to three strikeouts in two innings. Arnold allowed two walks to three strikeouts in two innings. Miller allowed one hit with six strikeouts in two innings, and Davis allowed one hit and one walk to three strikeouts in one inning.

As for Neoga (4-7), Malik Coy and Carter Young had one hit.

Josiah Gentry, Riley Durdel, Cayden Hakman, and Kanen White pitched for the Indians. Gentry allowed two hits, four runs, and four walks. Durdel allowed one hit, one run, and two walks to three strikeouts in two innings. Hakman allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) to one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings, and White allowed two hits, two runs (one earned), and one walk to four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 11, Ramsey 0

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Ramsey, 11-0, at Beecher City High School Baseball Field.

Conner Nowtizke had one double and two RBIs. Carson Evans had two singles and three RBIs. Clayton Wojcik had one single and one RBI. Layne Jones had one single and two RBIs. AJ Radloff had two singles. Wyatt Rueff had one single and one RBI. Gage Lorton had one RBI. Blake Mueller had one single and two RBIs, and Jonah Hardimon had one single (3-7).

BOYS TENNIS

Teutopolis 6, Greenville 3

Teutopolis defeated Greenville, 6-3, in Bond County.

In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert (T) beat Andrew Martin (G) 6-0, 6-4. Colin Habing (T) beat Ivan Powell (G) 6-4, 6-2. Oliver Lee (T) beat Carter Manhart (G) 7-5, 6-1. Carter Davidson (T) fell to Aidan Andris (G) 4-6, 5-7. Will Lewis (T) beat Tayshaun Wells (G) 6-2, 6-2, and Noah Thompson (T) beat Camden Walker (G) 7-6, 6-3.

In doubles matches, Colin and Josh Habing beat Manhart and Andris 6-1, 6-3. Lee and Thompson fell to Martin and Powell 3-6, 6-7, and Davidson and Myles Stortzum (T) fell to Wells and Walker 4-6, 3-6.

SOFTBALL

Altamont 6, St. Elmo/Brownstown 4

Altamont defeated St. Elmo/Brownstown, 6-4, at Gilbert Park.

Claire Boehm and Madison Tonn had two hits, and Grace Lemke, Sophia Pearcy, Laila Hankins, and Cecelia Pearcy had one for the Lady Indians (7-3).

Lemke and Ella Nelson pitched for Altamont. Lemke allowed one hit and one unearned run with 16 strikeouts. Nelson allowed one hit, three runs (two earned), and four walks to one strikeout in 1/3 of an inning.

As for the Eagles (1-6), Jayna Ireland and Taylor Claycomb had one hit.

Dayana Haslett pitched and allowed eight hits, six runs (four earned), and two walks to four strikeouts in six innings.

Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 16, Neoga 0

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Neoga, 16-0, at Stewardson-Strasburg High School Softball Field.

Samantha Hayes had four hits. Alaira Friese, Erin Althoff, and Kendra Hayes had three. Claire Holland had two, and Mya Friese, Ellie Wittenberg, Zaida Wascher, Maddie Clark, and Clarissa Johnson had one for the Hatchets (5-3).

Kendra Hayes and Mya Friese pitched for Windsor. Hayes allowed one hit with five strikeouts in three innings. Friese allowed one hit with one strikeout in one inning.

As for the Indians, Josalyn Brandenburg had two hits.

Brandenburg and Audrey Kepp pitched for Neoga. Brandenburg allowed 11 hits, nine earned runs, and one walk in two innings. Kepp allowed nine hits, seven earned runs, and one walk in one inning.

