MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Effingham softball falls to Chatham Glenwood; Neoga baseball takes down CHBC

Apr. 16—EFFINGHAM — Below are scores from around the area.

BOYS TENNIS

Teutopolis 8, Flora 1

Teutopolis defeated Flora, 8-1, in Clay County.

In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert (T) beat Ollie Collins (F) 6-1, 6-0. Colin Habing (T) beat Adam Pietz (F) 6-2, 6-2. Oliver Lee (T) beat Jordan Gocey (F) 6-2, 6-4. Will Lewis (T) beat Braxton Pipher (F) 6-2, 7-5. Carter Davidson (T) beat Zaiden Lewis (F) 7-5, 6-3, and Myles Stortzum (T) fell to Kyler Dennis (F) 5-7, 5-7.

In doubles matches, Josh and Colin Habing beat Pipher and Collins 6-1, 6-0. Lee and Noah Thompson (T) beat Pietz and Gocey 7-5, 6-1, and Tabbert and Lewis beat Dennis and Lawson Spicer (F) 6-2, 6-3.

SOFTBALL

Chatham (Glenwood) 5, Effingham (H.S.) 2

Effingham fell to Chatham (Glenwood), 5-2, in Sangamon County.

Raegan Boone, Jerzi Bierman, Sidney Donaldson, Natalie Armstrong, Ryley Engel, and Madi Kirk for the Flaming Hearts (9-5).

Armstrong pitched for EHS and allowed four hits, five runs (two earned), and two walks to three strikeouts in six innings.

Farina (South Central) 9, Teutopolis 6

Teutopolis fell to South Central, 9-6, in Kinmundy.

Kyra Swift, Kaitlyn Swift, and Taegan Webster had two hits, and Zoey Feldhake, Abi Shuler, Ella Watwood, Amelia Montes, and Bri Buchanan had one for the Lady Cougars (11-8).

Webster pitched for South Central and allowed nine hits, six runs (three earned) and two walks to eight strikeouts in seven innings.

As for the Lady Shoes (11-10), Chloe Hoene had three hits, Olivia Wermert had two, and Summer Wall, Malea Helmink, Alyssa Tipton, and CJ Apke had one.

Olivia Hemmen and Tipton pitched for T-Town. Hemmen allowed 10 hits, eight runs (five earned), and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. Tipton allowed one hit and one run with two strikeouts in 2/3 of an inning.

Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 18, Neoga 0

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Neoga, 18-0, in Cumberland County.

Ryleigh Sarver, Birgen Schlanser, Ruby Stuckemeyer, and Koda Colman had three hits. Macee Rodman and Addison Wasson had two, and Marissa Summers, Lena Bowlin, and MaKenna Roley had one for the Bobcats (2-9).

Summers and Wasson pitched for CHBC. Summers allowed five walks to two strikeouts in three innings. Wasson had four strikeouts in two innings.

As for the Indians, Josalyn Brandenburg pitched. She allowed 19 hits, 18 runs (13 earned) and three walks to nine strikeouts in five innings.

BASEBALL

Neoga 10, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 2

Neoga defeated Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 10-2, at Beecher City High School Baseball Field.

Trey Sheehan and Keaton Lacy had three hits. Matt Propst and Colin Blazich had two, and Brock Lanham, James Ballinger, and Landon Titus had one for the Indians (7-7).

Ballinger, Riley Durdel, Titus, and Micah Staszak pitched for Neoga. Ballinger allowed two hits, one unearned run, and three walks to three strikeouts. Durdel had one run and two walks in one inning. Titus allowed two hits and one walk to three strikeouts in one inning, and Staszak allowed one hit in one inning.

As for the Bobcats (5-9), AJ Radloff had one hit and one RBI, Wyatt Rueff had one hit (one double), Gage Lorton had one hit (one double), and Carson Evans had one hit.

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 618-510-9231 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.