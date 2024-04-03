MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Behind 12 unanswered runs and a strong pitching performance from Gaddis, Teutopolis baseball downs Effingham 12-1

Apr. 2—EFFINGHAM — Sometimes, it's not your night.

That was the case for Effingham on Tuesday against Effingham County rival Teutopolis at Evergreen Hollow Park. The Wooden Shoes (7-4) defeated the Flaming Hearts (8-2), 12-1, scoring 12 unanswered runs from the second inning on.

T-Town took its first lead in the top of the second after a two-run single by Brett Kreke scored Austin Borries and Evan Waldhoff. The Wooden Shoes tacked on three more in the third when a Waldhoff double plated Mitch Koester, a Garrett Gaddis double scored Waldhoff, and a Joey Niebrugge triple allowed Henry Thompson — the courtesy runner for Gaddis — to cross.

Suddenly, EHS went from leading 1-0 after the first inning to trailing 5-1.

"I thought that was the first game we had that we were out of early," Hearts head coach Curran McNeely said. "We were just flat, for whatever reason. You got to find a way to get yourself up."

T-Town increased their lead, scoring one run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to make it 8-1. Four more then came across in the seventh to make the final.

Mick Nieburgge, Waldhoff, and Joey Niebrugge all had two hits.

Dawson Hoene, Devin Kreke, Davin Worman, Koester, Gaddis, and Brett Kreke added one hit.

Carter Braddy started the game for EHS. He allowed five hits, five runs, and three walks to two strikeouts over three innings.

Four other relievers followed Braddy.

For Wooden Shoe head coach Justin Fleener, the mindset his team has doesn't change despite the pitcher changing.

"We're trying to attack every pitcher right now well," Fleener said. "I didn't think we had very good at-bats that first inning, but the innings after that, I thought we had some really good approaches at the plate. That's the progress I see us making."

Gaddis pitched six innings, allowing six hits, one run, and two walks to four strikeouts.

"Third start, and he's trying to calibrate everything to get back to where he's that sharp pitcher," Fleener said. "I thought the middle innings, he settled in."

"I thought my changeup was doing pretty well," Gaddis added.

The lone run Gaddis gave up was a solo home run to Fox.

Fox finished with two hits.

"It's good for him, coming from all he's dealt with," McNeely said. "That's something he's always going to remember."

Camden Raddatz, Colten Webb, Braxton Lewis, and Kaden Koeberlein also added one hit in the loss.

Below are other scores from around the area.

SOFTBALL

Effingham (H.S.) 6, Newton 5

Effingham defeated Newton, 6-5, at Effingham High School Softball Field.

Sidney Donaldson and Madi Kirk had two hits, and Raegan Boone, Natalie Armstrong, Mya Harvey, Ryley Engel, and Alyssa Martin had one for the Flaming Hearts (4-4).

Saige Althoff pitched and allowed nine hits and five runs with three strikeouts in seven innings.

As for the Lady Eagles (10-2), Lexie Grove had three hits. Audrie Reich and Camryn Martin had two, and Alisson Stanley and Allie Hermann had one.

Amelia Collins and Avery Mulvey pitched for Newton. Collins allowed seven hits and six runs with two strikeouts in 2/3 of an inning. Mulvey allowed two hits and two walks to five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Effingham (St. Anthony) 16, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 0

St. Anthony defeated Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 16-0, at Beecher City Park.

Lilly Gannaway, Addie Wernsing, Ava Walton, Abbi Hatton, and Julia Schultz had two hits, and Adysen Rios, Sydney Kibler, Ava Faber, Sadie Vineyard, Stacie Vonderheide, and Camille Wines had one for the Bulldogs (9-0, 4-0 National Trail).

Wernsing and Nancy Ruholl pitched. Wernsing allowed one walk to four strikeouts in three innings. Ruholl allowed four walks to four strikeouts in two innings.

As for the Bobcats (0-7, 0-3 National Trail), Marissa Summers pitched and allowed 16 hits, 16 runs (10 earned), and two walks to three strikeouts in five innings.

Casey (C.-Westfield) 6, Teutopolis 1

Teutopolis fell to Casey-Westfield, 6-1, at Fairview Park.

Chloe Hoene had three hits, and Malea Helmink, Olivia Hemmen, and Kayleigh Zerrusen had one for the Lady Shoes (8-7).

Hemmen pitched and allowed 10 hits, six runs (five earned), and one walk to two strikeouts.

Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 11, Dieterich 1

Dieterich fell to Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 11-1, at Dieterich High School Softball Field.

Ella Kreke and Callie Faller pitched for the Movin Maroons (5-6). Kreke allowed six his, eight runs (four earned), and one walk in 3 1/3 innings. Faller allowed two hits, four unearned runs, and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Toledo (Cumberland) 15, Tri-County 4

Cumberland defeated Tri-County, 15-4, in Edgar County.

Shelby Kingery and Jade Carr had three hits. Avery Donsbach, Ashton Tolen, Libby McGinnis, Katie Kingery, and Noraa Cross had two, and Aubrey Himes, Mia Holsapple, and Willow Sowers had one for the Lady Pirates (4-7, 2-0 Lincoln Prairie).

Himes and Holsapple pitched for Cumberland. Himes allowed four hits, three runs, and four walks to one strikeout in 3 2/3 innings. Holsapple had one hit, one run, and one walk in 1 1/3 innings.

Farina (South Central) 2, Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 1

South Central defeated Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 2-1, at Windsor Elementary School Softball Field.

Kyra Swift, Kaitlyn Swift, and Amelia Montes had hits for the Lady Cougars (8-4, 2-1 National Trail).

Taegan Webster pitched and allowed three hits, one unearned run, and three walks to six strikeouts in seven innings.

As for the Hatchets (3-3, 1-1 National Trail), Mya Friese, Samantha Hayes, and Erin Althoff had hits.

Hayes pitched and allowed three hits, two runs (one earned), and three walks to three strikeouts in seven innings.

BOYS TENNIS

Effingham (H.S.) 5, Robinson 4

Effingham defeated Robinson, 5-4, at Effingham High School Tennis Courts.

In singles matches, Blayne Pals (E) defeated Eli Rosborough (R) 3-6, 6-1, 10-6. Cannon Bockhorn (E) fell to Aiden Elder (R) 4-6, 6-3, 9-11. Ross Schaefer (E) fell to Owen Schmidt (R) 6-4, 1-6, 6-10. Evan Pryor (E) beat Jameson Poorman (R) 7-6, 6-2. Preston Siner (E) beat Cody Waggoner (R) 6-3, 6-1, and Rece Kinney (E) beat Duke Thompson (R) 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles matches, Pals and Schaefer beat Rosborough and Elder 4-6, 6-3, 10-8. Pryor and Bockhorn fell to Schmidt and Poorman 3-6, 2-6, and Siner and Blake Hagler (E) beat Luke Wernz and Aaron Hatfield (R) 7-6, 7-6.

BASEBALL

Flora 11, Dieterich 2

Dieterich fell to Flora, 11-2, at Dieterich High School Baseball Field.

Mason Lidy had two hits, and Landen Keck, Gavin Meinhart, and Carson Baxter had one for the Movin Maroons (1-4).

Lucas Westendorf, Dominic Ashley, and Lidy pitched. Westendorf allowed three hits, four unearned runs, and three walks to three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Ashley allowed three hits and two runs with three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings, and Lidy allowed two hits, five unearned runs, and two walks in one inning.

Vandalia 8, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 7

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City fell to Vandalia, 8-7, in Fayette County.

Clayton Wojcik had one hit and scored twice. Conner Nowitzke had four hits and two RBIs. AJ Radloff had one RBI. Layne Jones had one hit and one RBI. Wyatt Rueff had three hits and one RBI. Gage Lorton had one double, and Clive Schlanser had one hit for the Bobcats (2-5).

Toledo (Cumberland) 5, Sullivan 3

Cumberland defeated Sullivan, 5-3, at Toledo Volunteer Field.

Kade McMechan had two hits, and Maddox Miller and Bryson Weber had one for the Pirates (4-6, 2-1 Lincoln Prairie).

Zack Buescher pitched for Cumberland. He allowed nine hits and three runs with five strikeouts in seven innings.

