Monday Overreactions: Kansas is great, San Diego State and Gonzaga are not

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back after a wild weekend in college basketball that saw three of the top four teams in the country lose on Saturday. They are here to talk through whether or not Kansas is actually a great team while explaining why you should (or should not) be concerned about San Diego State and Gonzaga after they lost to UNLV and BYU, respectively. Reags also tries to justify going full fanboy and taking and posting two pictures with Bill Raftery.

