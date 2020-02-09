Monday Overreactions!: Bob Knight returns, Duke-UNC thriller highlight an insane weekend

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back for another Monday Overreactions podcast, as they talk through Bob Knight’s returns to Indiana, Duke’s thrilling and insane win over North Carolina, the insanity of the Pac-12 title race, the absurdity of writing off Mick Cronin six weeks into his UCLA career, LSU-Auburn, Maryland-Illinois, Seton Hall-Villanova and everything else that made this the best weekend of college basketball we’ve had this season. Let’s dive in!

