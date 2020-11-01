Monday Night Wretchedness: Patriots face Jets in Week 9

Talk about the worst of all possible Monday Night Football matchups. ESPN is stuck with a stinker as the New England Patriots visit the New York Jets on Nov. 9.

How bad is it? The Jets are 0-8 and doing their best to lock up the first pick in the NFL Draft with multiple weeks left in the season.

The Patriots have lost four in a row. They lost that many in 2002 when they fell to the Chargers, Dolphins, Packers, and Broncos to fall to 3-4.

Cam Newton has managed to see two possible wins turn into defeats as he was stuffed by the Seattle Seahawks and fumbled inside the last minute against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

Not pretty.

Speaking of pretty ugly, the New York Jets mirror everything about that.

They are winless and wallowing. They were just assaulted by Patrick Mahomes for 416 yards and five touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs romped in Week 8.

The only way to salvage this matchup is to put this on a loop:

And have Mark Sanchez make an appearance to do a guest analyst spot on the game.