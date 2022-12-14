Monday night vs. Packers slated to be Rams’ coldest game in 30 years

The Los Angeles Rams better dress warm for their trip to Green Bay this week because it’s going to be cold. Like, cold cold.

The high of the day on Monday is 14 degrees with 10 mph winds making it feel even colder. The low? Just 3 degrees.

At the time of kickoff, it’ll be around 11 degrees with winds blowing 8 mph. So not only will it be frigid, but the wind is going to make it even more challenging to throw the ball – something that’s been difficult enough for both teams in 2022.

Looking back, it’s been a long time since the Rams played a game this cold. And they never have under head coach Sean McVay. According to Stathead, the coldest outdoor game the Rams have played under McVay was in 2018 when they visited the Broncos and the temperature was 25 degrees.

You’d have to go back even further to find a game that was close to the temperatures the Rams will see on Monday night. The last time they played a game where the temperature was 20 degrees or colder was in 1992 – not coincidentally at Lambeau Field against the Packers.

The Rams lost that game, 28-13, falling to 5-10 on the year. The temperature at kickoff was 11 degrees.

Since 1970, the Rams have only played five outdoor games in sub-20-degree conditions, and they went 2-3 in those games. All of them came between 1972 and 1992, so it’s been a while since they’ve had to bundle up the way they will on Monday night.

Of course, the weather forecast can change between now and kickoff, but even if the temperatures rise just a little bit, it’ll most likely be the Rams’ coldest game under McVay.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire