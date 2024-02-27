Monday Night RAW results: Highlights from Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Judgment Day in San Jose

Cody Rhodes celebrates after winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match at Tropicana Field.

Wrestlemania XL is just 40 days away at this point, and although we already know a few of the matchups we are going to see, there are several storylines starting to come up that could have a major impact on what goes down in Philadelphia.

While we all know Cody Rhodes is going to go after Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, we're still unsure who is going to take on Intercontinental Champion Gunther. There was a lot of speculation that Alpha Academy's Chad Gable could be the one to take down the Ring General, but after Monday Night, there are three parties that could end up going after Gunther.

Here are the highlights from Monday night's Feb. 26 edition of WWE RAW.

The fun got started before RAW kicked off

Even before RAW started, there was some trouble backstage at the SAP Center. The Miz got locked in his room right before the show was about to go on.

Fortunately, The Miz did eventually find his way out of the room. His alliance with DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) as well as R-Truth reached new heights as the foursome came up with a new name for their faction: Regeneration-X.

- R-Truth

- Tommaso Ciampa

- Johnny Gargano

- The Miz



Collectively known as “Regeneration-X” 😂😂😂#WWERaw



Cody Rhodes' and Paul Heyman's relationship has taken a toll

Prior to Wrestlemania a year ago, when Cody Rhodes was in position to take the Universal Heavyweight Championship away from Roman Reigns the first time, Rhodes and the wise man Paul Heyman bonded together over their love for Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes. This time around though, Rhodes knows better than to trust anyone involved with the Bloodline. He's coming after everyone involved, including The Rock. And Paul Heyman understands that Rhodes is not going to back down.

You can sense the animosity between both parties. While Rhodes was in the middle of a fight with Grayson Waller, everyone in the crowd understood that something else was likely to happen during or after the fight involving Rhodes. None of the Bloodline was in attendance, but Paul Heyman couldn't help but run his mouth and insult Rhodes yet again.

Becky Lynch interferes with Liv Morgan-Nia Jax

The Man, Becky Lynch, might not be in the best situation after interfering with the match between Nia Jax and Liv Morgan. Not only did Jax decimate Lynch in the ring after Lynch and Ripley had words with one another, but Lynch also started a small feud with Morgan, who was upset that Lynch had to step between her and Jax.

Lynch now finds herself caught between three people who don't care for her very much: Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, and Liv Morgan. Lynch could be on a revenge tour, but that may be too much heat for even her to handle.

Sami Zayn finally takes care of Shinsuke Nakamura

After failing to take down Cody Rhodes, Nakamura turned his attention to Zayn, and Nakamura had gotten the better of the former honorary Uce already. Zayn was on a massive losing streak and needed a win to prove he still belonged at Wrestlemania, even though he doesn't have a match lined up at the event yet.

After weeks of trying to take down Nakamura, Zayn finally got the better of him.

Sami Zayn beats Shinsuke Nakamura in a great match



Zayn still does not know who he will face at Wrestlemania if anybody, but after the win, Zayn set his sights on the Intercontinental champion, Gunther. He's not the only one gunning for that belt though.

There are now three people/groups going after Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, and it's unclear how that will play out. Will Alpha Academy's Chad Gable continue his push against Imperium? Will Sami Zayn take on Gunther at Wrestlemania? Will Judgment Day steal the show and feature a heel-vs-heel matchup taking on Gunther?

Judgment Day's Damian Priest, AKA Senior Money in the Bank, has yet to cash in that contract, meaning we could see Priest cash in right after Gunther's match at Wrestlemania. It would be a killer move for Judgment Day, and makes too much sense to not consider. Regardless, it will likely be one of the three mentioned that takes on Gunther for the IC Championship, but don't be shocked when the others get involved in the match at some point or another.

