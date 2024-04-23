Monday night highlights and scoreboard 4/22

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a packed night of action on Monday night in the Twin Tiers.

Area teams battled on the first day of spring break for many in the region in their respective sports. In Corning, the Hawks softball team took unbeaten North Penn-Liberty to the brink falling 6-5. Also in the Crystal City, Corning lacrosse met their match in high-powered Ithaca with The Little Red cruising to victory 16-6.

Full Monday night scoreboard is listed below from around the region.

High School Girls Lacrosse

Ithaca 16, Corning 6

High School Boys Lacrosse

Elmira 17, M-E 16

Horseheads 9, Ithaca 8

High School Softball

NP/Liberty 6, Corning 5

Edison 24, Trumansburg 1

Lansing 12, Elmira Notre Dame 2

#2 Sus Valley 12, #20 Waverly 0

Horseheads 6, North Stafford (Virginia) 2

High School Baseball

Elmira Notre Dame 11, Marcellus 0

Waverly 16, Sus Valley 4



