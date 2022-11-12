Will Monday night’s game vs. Eagles determine Commanders’ QB for remainder of the season?

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke has a golden opportunity on Monday night. If Heinicke can lead the Commanders [4-5] to an upset win on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles [8-0] it will go a long way in keeping him as Washington’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Heinicke, who will be starting his fourth game Monday, is 2-1 this season as the starting quarterback. Heinicke could have easily been 3-0, but a fourth-quarter collapse against the Minnesota Vikings ended Washington’s four-game winning streak.

Quarterback Carson Wentz is eligible to return from injured reserve after Monday’s game. Wentz, who fractured a finger on his throwing hand in Week 6, may not be ready until Week 12 as the Commanders have a short turnaround after Monday night’s game.

What if Heinicke leads the Commanders to a win on Monday? Does that give him a chance to be Washington’s quarterback for the remainder of the season?

Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner was asked that question on Friday. Here’s how he responded:

“I think you always, you look at everything,” Turner said. “Ultimately that’ll be Coach [Ron Rivera]’s decision. We’ll have conversations about it. We gotta wait and see when Carson [Wentz] is healthy, so a lot of that’s gonna be up to the trainers before we even put in that situation. Right now, we’re really just focused on getting Taylor [Heinicke] ready and getting the rest of the team ready to go play an obviously a good Philly team on Monday night.”

Notice what he didn’t say? Carson is our starting quarterback, and when he’s healthy he will be back in the starting lineup? Rivera was asked a similar question Thursday.

“You’re most certainly ahead of yourself,” Rivera said when asked if Wentz would return to the starting lineup once he’s back. “I told you guys, we’ll play the game, and then I’ll decide when it’s time to.”

Notice a theme here?

It’s obvious that neither Heinicke nor Wentz is Washington’s long-term quarterback. Sure, Wentz hasn’t had a full season, and the offensive line hasn’t been good, but he also hasn’t helped. Heinicke, however, is a player Washington coaches and players love. Regardless of whether he is the future starter or not, he could return if the Commanders turn to Sam Howell or draft another passer next season.

As for this season, Turner and Rivera said, without saying, if Heinicke plays well enough to lead the Commanders to a win or the offense shows a pulse against the Eagles, he has a chance to continue as the team’s starting quarterback.

Monday night may be the biggest game of Taylor Heinicke’s career.

