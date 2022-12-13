Monday Night Football: Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste, Zach Allen all are active

The Patriots listed offensive tackles Trent Brown (illness) and Yodny Cajuste (calf, back) as questionable for Monday Night Football. Both are active.

The team had no surprises on its inactive list.

Cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (foot), receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), safety Josh Bledsoe, running back Damien Harris (thigh), linebacker Cameron McGrone and defensive tackle Sam Roberts won’t play tonight.

The Cardinals will have defensive lineman Zach Allen (illness). The team added him to the practice report Saturday and listed him as questionable after he didn’t practice.

The Cardinals’ inactives are receiver Rondale Moore (groin), cornerback Byron Murphy (back), quarterback Trace McSorley, safety Charles Washington (chest), linebacker Jesse Luketa and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (chest).

Cody Ford will start at left guard with Coward out, but rookie Lecitus Smith also will see time at the position tonight.

