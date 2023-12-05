Monday Night Football: Travis Etienne is officially active

The Jaguars listed running back Travis Etienne Jr. as questionable to play against the Bengals with an injury to his ribs but expected him to play. He officially is active for Monday Night Football.

Etienne played 47 of 76 offensive snaps in Week 12 and finished with 86 yards from scrimmage. He was limited in all three practices last week.

He has 1,038 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring) will return to action.

He missed two games with his injury, and then sat out two more games after aggravating his hamstring in his first game back.

The Jaguars' inactives are receiver Elijah Cooks, cornerback Montaric Brown, outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah, offensive lineman Chandler Brewer, tight end Brenton Strange (foot) and defensive tackle Angelo Blackson.

The Bengals get receiver Tee Higgins back this week. He has not played since injuring his hamstring in practice on Nov. 8.

The Bengals' inactives are running back Chris Evans, linebacker Devin Harper, offensive lineman Trey Hill, offensive lineman D’Ante Smith (knee) and defensive lineman Jay Tufele (illness).