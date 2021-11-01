The Giants will have receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) for Monday Night Football.

Both players were questionable, but they are not among the team’s inactives.

“Everyone is super anxious to get back out there,” Shepard said last week, via Dan Salomone of the team website. “This is what we love to do – go out there and perform on [gamedays]. Not being able to do that, it stinks. Everybody is doing what they have to do, listening to the trainers. Guys are eager, but you’ve got to listen to your body at the same time. It’s hard.”

The Giants already had ruled out receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), linebackers Lorenzo Carter (ankle) and Carter Coughlin (ankle) and safety Nate Ebner (ankle). Coughlin since has gone on injured reserve.

The team’s other inactives are defensive back J.R. Reed and defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

The Chiefs already had ruled out linebacker Anthony Hitchens (triceps) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee). Right tackle Mike Remmers (knee) also will not play after being questionable.

The team’s other inactives are cornerback Deandre Baker, offensive lineman Austin Blythe and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (foot) will dress despite a questionable designation.

Monday Night Football: Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney are active originally appeared on Pro Football Talk