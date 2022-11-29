Monday Night Football: Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

The Colts had a chance for a late win, but Monday Night Football ended the way most of their games have this season. Indianapolis lost 24-17, failing to convert a fourth-and-three at the Pittsburgh 26.

The Steelers improved to 4-7, while the Colts fell to 4-7-1.

The Colts had questionable clock management on their final drive, which began with 4:52 left. Indianapolis snapped the ball with 1:35 left, and Terrell Edmunds sacked Matt Ryan for a 7-yard loss. The Colts snapped it again with 59 seconds left, and, on second-and-17, Ryan ran for 14 yards before sliding.

Indianapolis had three timeouts, but didn’t take one, and the third-down snap came with 34 seconds left. Alex Highsmith stopped Jonathan Taylor for no gain on third-and-three, and the Colts took their first timeout.

Ryan’s fourth down pass fell incomplete as Parris Campbell was well defended by Cameron Sutton and Minkah Fitzpatrick provided help. The Colts begged for a flag, either for pass interference on Sutton or hit on a defenseless receiver by Fitzpatrick, but they got neither.

ESPN rules analyst John Parry said it was a correct decision by officials.

The Steelers ended up with 323 yards, with Benny Snell rushing for 62 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in place of the injured Najee Harris. Harris had 10 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Kenny Pickett went 20-of-28 for 174 yards, and George Pickens caught three passes for 57 yards.

Ryan went 22-of-34 for 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble on a botched handoff. Taylor rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

